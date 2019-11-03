Absentee voting in the Lynchburg region increased overall since the general local elections of 2015, with some areas reporting almost double the votes cast before the election than four years ago.
More than 2,300 voters have cast absentee ballots from Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties ahead of Election Day, according to local election officials.
Some areas reported average numbers for absentee ballots cast ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Lynchburg Registrar Karen Patterson said her office had more than 514 absentee ballots submitted at closing Saturday, which was the last day to vote in-person absentee. Nelson County Registrar Jacqueline Britt said 244 ballots had been cast as of late Saturday afternoon, and Appomattox County Registrar Sabrina Smith said the office only received 151 ballots by Saturday afternoon, slightly less than four years ago.
“I would expected more than this because of the sheriff’s race,” Smith said Saturday, referring to the contested race to replace Sheriff Barry Letterman, who is retiring. “But it has really been quiet in here today.”
Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin on Saturday said 315 ballots had been cast, a slight increase from 2015.
However, officials in Amherst and Bedford counties reported significant increases in absentee voting during this election cycle.
Amherst County Assistant Registrar Rae Hart said 419 absentee votes were submitted compared to 247 ballots in 2015.
“We definitely have seen an increase this year,” Hart said.
Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter said 751 absentee ballots had been cast by Saturday afternoon, compared to 414 in 2015.
“We have had a wonderful turnout this year,” Gunter said Saturday. “We are expecting a large voter turnout on Tuesday as well.”
The polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information: www.elections.va.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.