Sara Ernst has made a career — several careers actually — out of her love for children.
Ernst is probably best known in the Lynchburg area for her children’s photography business, which she has operated for about 18 years. Anyone who has visited the Mother-Baby unit of Virginia Baptist Hospital in the past seven years will be familiar with her work, as it adorns the walls throughout the unit’s hallways.
“I was honored that the hospital contacted me when they were redoing that section of the hospital,” Ernst said. “I love seeing life and that’s what they wanted to capture.”
The Liberty University alum also has authored and illustrated four children’s books, recently released an album of songs that teach valuable life lessons and soon will be debuting a YouTube channel for children that will combine music, art, cooking and storytelling.
“I think my music was the driving force behind my decision to do it because I can reach out to a larger audience with my message,” she said.
Although Ernst’s channel will feature her playing her music, it also will have videos showing children how to do certain arts and craft projects and will feature kid-friendly recipes viewers can make at home.
“I will be reading stories that I have written,” Ernst said. “I also want to introduce children to poetry. There are so many things I’m looking forward to trying.”
“At first, I was a little hesitant about putting myself out on YouTube,” Ernst said. “But I wanted to do something that would have a positive influence on kids. Kids truly are my passion.”
And Ernst said she plans to keep her day job while writing books, composing music and entertaining children on the internet.
“It probably sounds crazy when I tell people about everything I’m doing,” Ernst said laughing. “But I love doing things with kids. All of my passions started from childhood and I love sharing those passions with children.”
Ernst has been a photographer for more than 20 years, starting out in the profession by shooting weddings when she was 15 years old. However, Ernst said she soon realized her favorite thing to photograph was children.
“I loved photographing nature and wanted to work for National Geographic Magazine,” Ernst said. “However, when I was in college, I began photographing children and fell in love with it. The faces of children are something that I never get tired of and I love capturing their individuality.”
Ernst said she revisited one of her childhood obsessions a few years ago when she began writing and illustrating a children’s book in her spare time.
“Drawing and storytelling was really my first big passion,” Ernst said. “I loved the challenge of creating something extraordinary out of something basic. When I was 12, I wanted to be a Disney animator. My career obviously went in a different direction but I never lost my desire to create something from nothing.”
Ernst self-published her first book, “Dragons Really Do Love Tea,” through CreateSpace in 2017.
Her first book and the two books she has written since — “Tomboy” and “The Small Grey Goat” — are available for purchase locally at Givens Books as well as online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. They also are in circulation in the Lynchburg, Bedford County and Campbell County public library systems.
“They have all been so wonderful,” Ernst said. “I’m so grateful for the support I have received locally.”
Ernst occasionally goes to the bookstore and libraries to do readings of her books, which Givens Bookstore manager Sarah Ellen said is always welcome.
“We love Sara here,” Ellen said. “She is so thoughtful in everything she does. She is just so magnetic and the kids are just drawn to her when she is here. She is always a big hit and she does it all with a smile on her face.”
Ernst also found a storytelling outlet through music, which led her to release a 20-song album, “Imagine. Feel. Wander,” in July, which is available on Amazon Music and iTunes.
“I got the idea through a nature group that I host,” Ernst said. “I was trying to think of a way for kids to be able to identify the three poisonous snakes in Virginia. People tend to remember music so I came up with a song called ‘Hiss, Hiss’ so they could remember what they are.”
Ernst said the mothers of the children in the nature group encouraged her to write additional songs.
“A lot of the moms said that song was stuck in their heads for days,” Ernst said. “So I came up with ‘The Bear Song,’ that teaches what to do if you come upon a bear in the woods.”
Adrianne Di Lella, whose children are in Ernst’s nature group, said the lyrics for “Hiss, Hiss” came in handy after she and her children heard it.
“I remember loving that song when I heard it because it was catchy and I didn’t know any of that stuff,” Di Lella said. “The following weekend, my family was hiking and we came up on a copperhead and we were able to identify it because of that song.”
Ernst said not all of her music is focused on nature. Some songs on her album are about empowering children.
”I think the most important song I have done is one called ‘Shout No,’ which teaches children how to get out of uncomfortable or dangerous situations,” Ernst said. “If a person only downloads one song from my album I hope it is that one. I wanted to send kids a message that they can shout no if they feel uncomfortable or scared. They have a voice. If I can help just one child that find themselves in one of those situations it was all worth it.”
Di Lella said “Imagine. Feel. Wander” already is the most requested when driving her children.
”When we get in the car my kids say ‘We want to hear Miss Sara,’” she said. “They just love her and her music. She is so great with all of the kids in the group. She really is the total package and makes everything fun and entertaining.”
