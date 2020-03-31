With a couple weeks of restlessness built up because of social distancing and spring weather blossoming, many families in Lynchburg sprung for some quality outdoor time in the parks and on the trails over the weekend.
And with restaurants and many businesses closed, that outdoor time is a breath of fresh air for many people in more ways than one.
Jennifer Waugh said an afternoon Lynchburg park trip has become a daily routine for her and her two children since schools were closed two weeks ago for the rest of the academic year.
“I think the kids would be a little more ‘cabin fever’ if we didn’t,” she said. “And they kind of expect it now, too, because they’re like, ‘What time are we going to the playground?’”
Even as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam imposed a stricter “stay at home order” Monday, outdoor activity and exercise are protected actions people can engage in, provided they maintain social distancing.
Waugh said it’s even been nice getting out to walk to Lynchburg City Schools’ closest meal delivery site. On top of organizing creative and sometimes messy home activities for her children, she said she drives around looking for a nigh-empty park so they can maintain some distance.
“This is the busiest we’ve ever seen it,” she said. “They’re spread out, which is kind of good for everybody to get some space.”
Her children had dominion over the Riverside Park playground for a while Monday afternoon, but some places have closed off access to playgrounds, along with other features.
Bedford County announced Sunday its playgrounds, pavilions and skate park are closed, and told visitors headed for trails and open areas in county parks to “practice extreme caution” and maintain social distance.
All of the facilities at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park have been closed, but the trails, grounds and bathrooms were open as of Monday.
Campbell County closed amenities in its parks starting Saturday, including picnic areas, campgrounds, pavilions, bathrooms and playgrounds, director Mary Pascale said Monday. All the trails, fields and bodies of water remain open, but she said she’ll be posting signs soon to remind people of social distancing.
“I know this weekend was probably quite trying for a lot of people because it was beautiful and everybody wanted to get outside and play,” she said.
Craig Ford got out to Riverside Park on Monday with his son and nephew to practice dribbling — not shooting, since Lynchburg parks’ basketball hoops were rendered inert over the weekend.
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation either took down or boarded up the hoops starting late last week, since the sport brings large groups of people closer than health guidelines recommend and the department is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said parks service manager Chris Higgins.
He said there’s a possibility city playgrounds could be closed in the future. Department officials are taking cues from the state government and National Recreation and Park Association, which advocated earlier this month to “keep parks, trails and open spaces accessible as long as it is safe to do so.”
Higgins said he’s also keeping up with the operations of other Virginia cities, many of which haven’t closed their playgrounds. He said Lynchburg’s playground equipment is cleaned on a regular basis, but there’s no way to guarantee it’s been perfectly sanitized, especially when children are on and off it regularly.
“It’s a good thing that people are out and enjoying the outdoors, which a lot of doctors have come out and said it’s a good thing for people — mental health and also their physical health,” he said.
And among Lynchburg's more than 900 acres of park land and many miles of trails, he encouraged people to seek out some of the more underutilized areas to reduce overcrowding.
The trail to Percival’s Island is still tentatively scheduled to reopen about mid-April, Higgins said, after workers replacing the decking discovered some of the railroad ties needed to be replaced.
Unless people continue to congregate in large groups at parks — like many at Virginia’s beaches did over the weekend — Pascale said she doesn’t anticipate any direct mandates to close off parks.
“I don’t see anything changing right now unless they tell us point blank, ‘You’ve got to close,’” she said. “… I don’t see it getting any worse right now.”
