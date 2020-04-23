BEDFORD — Among local jail inmates filing for release during the COVID-19 pandemic are older individuals and those with health conditions — people who medical experts say are the most vulnerable to serious illness and death caused by the novel coronavirus and resulting disease.
Prisons and jails in Virginia have taken precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus into those facilities. One inmate and several workers at regional jails in and around Lynchburg have been tested, according to officials, but none have tested positive.
Elsewhere in the state, 236 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has encouraged local criminal justice officials to do what they can to reduce jail populations while maintaining public safety and security, and the number of local inmates is below projected population estimates.
Two inmates in the Bedford County Adult Detention Center appeared Tuesday in court via closed-circuit television wanting to be released from jail, with their attorneys citing health concerns that would put them at increased risk should they contract the disease.
One, Carl Ulric Wheeler, was sentenced in January to four years in prison on charges of aggravated sexual battery against minors. He made a request for 60 days of furlough from jail to live with his wife in Huddleston.
The other, Warren John Norris, is charged with 10 counts of producing child pornography. He was arrested on those charges in November and on Tuesday made a new request for bond before his scheduled June trial.
Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance opposed both motions on Tuesday, saying he wants to balance public health with public safety.
“There has to be a line drawn somewhere,” he said, adding that the hands-on sexual abuse of children is an offense that draws that line.
The victims in Wheeler’s crimes, which were committed in 1994, 1998 and 2010, according to court records, had voiced strong opposition to his release, Nance said. Wheeler’s charges weren’t brought until 2018, when the victims were older.
Defense attorney Morgan Hollister said Wheeler, at 87 years old, is the oldest inmate in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority’s five facilities, something administrator Tim Trent couldn’t confirm but said was likely. With hypertension and high blood pressure, she said he’s “highly susceptible to death” if he contracted COVID-19.
She also pointed out he was on bond for more than a year leading up to his plea and sentencing.
Before making judgment in Wheeler’s case, Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike said he anticipates there will be other motions like his in the future and emphasized the importance of treating people similarly. While he found Wheeler didn’t pose a flight risk because of his prior behavior while on bond, Updike said he also considered that he was at the beginning of his four-year sentence and denied his request.
Norris, 72, has had three episodes of cough and lung issues within the last year, according to his attorney, Mark Arthur. Arthur said his client hasn’t been to see a medical worker within the jail yet and pointed out that some people with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic.
Arthur suggested home electronic monitoring for his client, saying he could coordinate with Nance so his client stays within certain boundaries, with notifications set up in the event that he leaves those boundaries.
Nance presented Norris as a flight risk with significant “financial resources within reach” and a history of international travel. If convicted of his charges, Norris could face a mandatory minimum of 95 years, Nance said.
Updike found Norris a flight risk and denied him bond. Despite encountering difficulties with home electronic monitoring in the past, he said he believes it’s a good program and he would use it in the right circumstances.
Amid the pandemic, Nance said his office has “found more frequent common ground” with defense attorneys and the court on granting bond for people charged with nonviolent crimes, and many people with jail reporting dates during the pandemic have seen those dates pushed back.
He said two people serving sentences on Bedford County charges have been given 60-day furloughs in line with what Wheeler requested, both of them nonviolent offenders and both with “profound pre-existing health conditions.” Tuesday’s hearings were the first requests his office contested because of public safety concerns, he said.
In Lynchburg, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said that while many defendants have cited the pandemic as a reason for seeking bond, she only knows of one person citing specific individual health concerns.
When asked about use of home electronic monitoring, Harrison said that because use of that system requires contact with jail staff, it could still pose a risk of spreading any diseases.
“In my opinion, if the offender is such a flight risk or danger to the community that we believe the person needs a monitor to ensure the safety of the public, that person should remain incarcerated until his or her court hearing,” she wrote in an email.
Paul McAndrews, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, said he hasn’t seen many inmates asking for release because of the coronavirus’ spread, and there’s been a handful of cases where the report dates for people about to serve a sentence have been pushed back.
He said his office is taking precautions when they can, but noted there haven’t been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the regional jails.
“Anything that approaches a risk to public safety, I would oppose — and I haven’t done that yet,” he said.
In Appomattox, Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said he’s received letters from a few inmates asking for a reconsideration of their sentence or to be released early, but not court motions for the same.
“I’m not at a point where I’m willing to entertain that simply because there are not cases” of the disease within the regional jails, he said.
He said he’s reviewing inmates seeking bond on a case-by-case basis, but generalized concerns about the coronavirus aren’t changing his stance on whether someone should be granted bond.
At the Tuesday hearings in Bedford Circuit Court, Updike granted both inmates leave to bring their motions back before the court if circumstances change. One hypothetical situation he mentioned in that vein was if someone at one of the regional jails tests positive for COVID-19, which Trent confirmed has not happened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.