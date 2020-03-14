Blue and red emergency lights police lights

The public is urged to minimize non-essential use of emergency medical services to protect first responders and the community, according to a press release sent out by the Lynchburg Fire Fighters Association on Saturday.

While Lynchburg Fire Fighters will always answer the call, said the press release, in order to maximize available resources for only the most critically ill and injured patients during the pandemic, they ask the community to “exercise prudence” for non-urgent utilization of 911 EMS services.

They recommend that patients contact their primary care provider or use available telemedicine resources as the first line of defense. If presenting COVID-19-like symptoms, calling 911 may result in a recommendation for self-care at home. If EMS personnel are called, they ask that patients be prepared to walk out their home into open air for an assessment.

“Doing your part can help us ensure we have the personnel we need in the event of a fire or other emergency during this pandemic by limiting unnecessary exposures to emergency personnel,” said the release.

If an increase in infection rate occurs, significant delays in EMS transport should be expected.

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments