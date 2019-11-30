Lynchburg
» The Lynchburg Christmas Parade, now in its 60th year, will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 8. The parade, called “Snowflakes & Diamonds” this year, is held in midtown, starting at City Stadium and going from Fort Avenue to Oakley Avenue, then Memorial Avenue before ending at E.C. Glass High School. Lynchburg native Taylor Rodriguez, who recently was named the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises, is the parade Grand Marshall. For more information, visit www.lynchburgchristmasparade.com.
Amherst County
» The town of Amherst’s parade — “A Tropical Christmas,” a theme chosen by local Girl Scout Troop 1069 as part of a contest — will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. It starts at the Amherst Public Library on South Main Street, taking a right onto Second Street and ending at Second Stage Amherst. www.amherstva.gov.
Appomattox County
» The 26th Annual Appomattox Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 in historic downtown Appomattox. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with a merry market featuring local artisans and food trucks. Other activities include Santa’s Village, a movie and hot cocoa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. www.experienceappomattox.com.
Bedford County
» The Bedford Christmas Parade is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 7, with a rain date of 2 p.m. Dec. 8. The theme this year is “Celebrate Love” to coincide with the Bedford Welcome Center’s Festival of Trees theme. Later in the day, Christmas in Centertown Bedford will run from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring a visit from Santa, live music and dance performances, a letter to Santa station, carriage rides and trackless train rides, a live ice carving show, hot chocolate and cider, face painting, an ornament station and more, with the town tree lighting at 6 p.m. www.facebook.com/BedfordVaChristmasParade.
Campbell County
» The Altavista parade, "Festival of Trees," is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 7. It starts at Altavista High School and ends at Laney's Computers at 1039 Main St. (434) 369-6665. www.altavistachamber.com/event-3563313.
» The Rustburg Christmas Parade is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 8, with a rain date of 3 p.m. Dec. 15. The parade begins at Rustburg Elementary School and continues to the Campbell County Social Services building on Kabler Lane. https://rustburgchristmasparade.com.
» Brookneal’s parade, with the theme “Christmas Movies on Parade,” is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 along Main Street. (434) 376-3124.
Nelson County
» The Lovingston Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, going from Court Street to Orchard Road and onto Front Street. It will be preceded by various events, including food, arts and craft vendors at various locations around town and photo ops with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wells-Sheffield Funeral Chapel on Front Street. www.nelsoncoparadeassoc.org.
