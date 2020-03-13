Event cancellations
Arts and entertainment
- Second Fridays in Bedford.
- University of Lynchburg March 16 Documentary Screening and Q&A: "The Lavender Scare."
- University of Lynchburg March 17 Lecture by Dr. David K. Johnson: "The Lavender Scare: Homosexuality and Presidential Politics from the Cold War to Pete Buttigieg."
- University of Lynchburg March 18 Reading by Terrance Hayes.
- University of Lynchburg March 19 Climate Change: Educating Future Generations on the Challenges.
- University of Lynchburg March 20 Concerto-Aria Concert.
- University of Lynchburg March 23 Faculty Recital.
- University of Lynchburg March 26 "Fake News" lecture by Dr. Mark Summers.
- University of Lynchburg March 27 Curtain Call Cabaret.
- University of Lynchburg March 28 Curtain Call Cabaret.
- Nelson County Community Orchestra March 15 winter concert.
- Academy Center of the Arts, all public performances through April 15.
- Bower Center closed to general public for two weeks beginning March 15.
Libraries
- All Lynchburg Public Library programs in March are canceled, although the libraries will remain open.
Restaurants/Pantries
- March 14 Blaze Pizza restaurants in-store Pi Day celebration.
- Park View Community Mission Wednesday evening meals and Clothing Connection.
- Park View Community Mission's Life Skills Institute closed until March 30.
- Park View Community Mission's Community Access Network services.
Education
- All Virginia Public Schools closed March 16 through March 27.
- North Branch School (Afton) closed March 16 through March 27.
- Sweet Briar College events "until further notice."
- Piedmont Virginia Community College classes canceled March 16 and 17. Most classes will be moved online effective March 18.
Sports
- VHSL spring sports season delayed for two weeks. The first spring competition date will now be March 30.
- All Liberty University springs sports, except spring football.
- Liberty University women's basketball Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament championship game at Florida Gulf Coast scheduled for March 15.
- YMCA of Central Virginia Kidz Gym and Child Watch will be suspended for two weeks
- YMCA of Central Virginia Youth sports and other youth programs are postponed for two weeks
- YMCA of Central Virginia Birthday parties and special events are canceled for two weeks
- YMCA of Central Virginia Swim Lessons are postponed for two weeks
- YMCA of Central Virginia Masters Swim is canceled for two weeks
- YMCA of Central Virginia Swim team practice is canceled for two weeks
- YMCA of Central Virginia School's Day Out and Child Care are postponed for two weeks
- YMCA of Central Virginia Livestrong at the YMCA and Diabetes Prevention Program in-person sessions are postponed for two weeks. We are exploring telecommunication options for these programs.
Virginia Department of Transportation
- Route 60 Corridor Study Meetings. Public invited to participate virtually.
Event postponements
Arts and entertainment
- The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society has postponed its March and April programs until later in the year.
- A literary event at Sweet Briar College featuring Madeline Miller and Emily Wilson scheduled for March 18 has been postponed.
- The Academy Center of the Arts Empty Bowls fundraiser postponed to Saturday, Aug. 29.
- Riverviews Artspace Indie Comics and Zine Fair postponed until June 13.
- The Hill City Pride and Spectrum Arts Society Pride Festival postponed until fall 2020.
- Bower Center for the Arts After Jack concert postponed until June 27.
- Hill City Comics & Zine Fair postponed to June 13.
Education
- March 21 Amherst County Public Schools community wellness fair postponed until May 16.
- VHSL spring sports season delayed for two weeks. The first spring competition date will now be March 30.
- VHSL Forensics Championships postponed to May 2.
- SAT testing for March 14 at Jefferson Forest High School has been postponed.
Sports
- Central Virginia United soccer activities suspended through March 29.
- Sweet Briar College events suspended "until further notice."
- Randolph College games March 18 through March 22 postponed.
- The University of Lynchburg games March 13 through April 3 suspended. Men's and women's tennis matches scheduled for March 13 are an exception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.