Event cancellations

Arts and entertainment

  • Second Fridays in Bedford.
  • University of Lynchburg March 16 Documentary Screening and Q&A: "The Lavender Scare."
  • University of Lynchburg March 17 Lecture by Dr. David K. Johnson: "The Lavender Scare: Homosexuality and Presidential Politics from the Cold War to Pete Buttigieg."
  • University of Lynchburg March 18 Reading by Terrance Hayes.
  • University of Lynchburg March 19 Climate Change: Educating Future Generations on the Challenges.
  • University of Lynchburg March 20 Concerto-Aria Concert.
  • University of Lynchburg March 23 Faculty Recital.
  • University of Lynchburg March 26 "Fake News" lecture by Dr. Mark Summers.
  • University of Lynchburg March 27 Curtain Call Cabaret.
  • University of Lynchburg March 28 Curtain Call Cabaret.
  • Nelson County Community Orchestra March 15 winter concert.
  • Academy Center of the Arts, all public performances through April 15.
  • Bower Center closed to general public for two weeks beginning March 15.

Libraries

  • All Lynchburg Public Library programs in March are canceled, although the libraries will remain open.

Restaurants/Pantries

  • March 14 Blaze Pizza restaurants in-store Pi Day celebration.
  • Park View Community Mission Wednesday evening meals and Clothing Connection.
  • Park View Community Mission's Life Skills Institute closed until March 30.
  • Park View Community Mission's Community Access Network services.

Education

  • All Virginia Public Schools closed March 16 through March 27.
  • North Branch School (Afton) closed March 16 through March 27.
  • Sweet Briar College events "until further notice."
  • Piedmont Virginia Community College classes canceled March 16 and 17. Most classes will be moved online effective March 18. 

Sports

  • VHSL spring sports season delayed for two weeks. The first spring competition date will now be March 30. 
  • All Liberty University springs sports, except spring football.
  • Liberty University women's basketball Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament championship game at Florida Gulf Coast scheduled for March 15.
  • YMCA of Central Virginia Kidz Gym and Child Watch will be suspended for two weeks
  • YMCA of Central Virginia Youth sports and other youth programs are postponed for two weeks
  • YMCA of Central Virginia Birthday parties and special events are canceled for two weeks
  • YMCA of Central Virginia Swim Lessons are postponed for two weeks
  • YMCA of Central Virginia Masters Swim is canceled for two weeks
  • YMCA of Central Virginia Swim team practice is canceled for two weeks
  • YMCA of Central Virginia School's Day Out and Child Care are postponed for two weeks
  • YMCA of Central Virginia Livestrong at the YMCA and Diabetes Prevention Program in-person sessions are postponed for two weeks. We are exploring telecommunication options for these programs.

Virginia Department of Transportation 

  • Route 60 Corridor Study Meetings. Public invited to participate virtually. 

Event postponements

Arts and entertainment

  • The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society has postponed its March and April programs until later in the year.
  • A literary event at Sweet Briar College featuring Madeline Miller and Emily Wilson scheduled for March 18 has been postponed.
  • The Academy Center of the Arts Empty Bowls fundraiser postponed to Saturday, Aug. 29. 
  • Riverviews Artspace Indie Comics and Zine Fair postponed until June 13. 
  • The Hill City Pride and Spectrum Arts Society Pride Festival postponed until fall 2020. 
  • Bower Center for the Arts After Jack concert postponed until June 27.
  • Hill City Comics & Zine Fair postponed to June 13.

Education

  • March 21 Amherst County Public Schools community wellness fair postponed until May 16.
  • VHSL spring sports season delayed for two weeks. The first spring competition date will now be March 30. 
  • VHSL Forensics Championships postponed to May 2.
  • SAT testing for March 14 at Jefferson Forest High School has been postponed. 

Sports

  • Central Virginia United soccer activities suspended through March 29.
  • Sweet Briar College events suspended "until further notice."
  • Randolph College games March 18 through March 22 postponed. 
  • The University of Lynchburg games March 13 through April 3 suspended. Men's and women's tennis matches scheduled for March 13 are an exception.

