With school starting in the next few weeks for the Lynchburg area, families are looking for ways to gear up for the year. Check out the numerous back-to-school events and collections happening in the area.
Local Back-to-School events
Saturday, July 27
Forest Lions Club 2019 Back to School and Family Health Fair
Who: The Salvation Army of Lynchburg and Forest Lions Club
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Salvation Army of Lynchburg, 2215 Park Ave., Lynchburg
Cost: Free
Free bags and school supplies to the first 200 children screened. Services provided include vision, hearing, dental, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, HIV, hepatitis and respiratory screening. There will also be blood pressure checks, glucose testing and more.
Friday, Aug. 2
Annual Linkhorne middle and elementary school block party
Who: Linkhorne Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Linkhorne Elementary School. 2501 Linkhorne Drive, Lynchburg
Cost: Free
Linkhorne elementary and middle school families as well as anyone in the schools' attendance zone are encouraged to attend. Enjoy games, a blow-up obstacle course, food, trying to dunk one of the Linkhorne middle and elementary schools administrators and more.
Saturday, Aug. 3
5th Annual Back to School Care Fair
Who: Johnson Health Center
When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Johnson Health Center, 2402 Atherholt Rd., Lynchburg
Cost: Free
There will be book bags, school supplies, family games, face painting, health screenings, music and more.
School supplies giveaway
Who: Seven Hills Church of Christ
When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies runs out
Where: Seven Hills Church of Christ, 810 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg
Cost: free
Monday, Aug. 5
6th Annual Back to School Party
Who: Blue Ridge Medical Center
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Ridge Medical Center, 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington
Cost: Free
Meet with medical center providers to learn about dental, pharmacy, pediatrics, family practice, nursing and behavioral health services. Activities include face painting and crafts, mobile unit tours and adult blood pressure and blood sugar checks.
Appomattox County Public Schools Open House
Who: Appomattox County Public Schools
When: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: All four Appomattox County Public Schools
Cost: Free
Parents will have an opportunity to pay student fees if they have not done so online, and parents and students will be able to meet teachers and visit classrooms.
Nelson County Public Schools Open House for Students and Parents
Who: Nelson County Public Schools
When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Tye River/Rockfish River Elementary Schools as well as Nelson County MS/HS complex
Cost: Free
Thursday, Aug. 8
Back to School Day 2019
Who: Campbell County Public Schools
When: Elementary schools 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; secondary schools 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Every Campbell County school
Cost: Free
Students and parents will be able to meet their teachers, administrators and school support staff as well as get their schedules and attend information sessions.
Amherst County Public Schools Open House
Who: Amherst County Public Schools
When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: All Amherst County schools
Cost: Free
Friday, Aug. 9
Moving Up Day
Who: Bedford County Public Schools
When: noon to 3 p.m. for Liberty High School, noon to 3:15 p.m. for Jefferson Forest high School and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Forest Middle School
Where: Liberty and Jefferson Forest high schools and Forest Middle School
Cost: Free
At Jefferson Forest and Staunton River high schools, incoming freshmen will learn more about extracurricular activities and clubs available at the schools and can walk through their schedules and meet their teachers. Jefferson Forest High School will have pizza available for students and parents as they go through the activities fair. Sixth graders moving up to Forest Middle School will learn more about the school, meet teachers and walk through their schedules.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Lynchburg City Schools Back to School Celebration
Who: Lynchburg City Schools
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: E.C. Glass High School, 2111 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. On the Langhorne Road side of the building
Cost: Free
The event will be held rain or shine. Tents and tables will be set up.
5th Annual Free Kids Cut Day
Who: The Salty Blonde Spalon
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Salty Blonde Spalon 2595 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg
Cost: Free
Free Cut Day is open to children ages 4 to 18. There will be activities for kids of all ages to do while they wait their turn.
Back 2 School Pizza Party and Free Supplies
Who: We are the Village Foundation
When: noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Kemper Street Flea Market, 1415 Kemper St., Lynchburg
Cost: Free
Lynchburg City Schools students are invited to the pizza party and will be able to get free supplies and essentials.
Monday, Aug. 12
Open House
Who: Bedford County Public Schools
When: noon to 7 p.m.
Where: All Bedford County schools
Cost: Free
Families will have an opportunity to meet students' teachers and find their classrooms. They can also obtain information regarding bus routes and joining organizations to support the school.
Moving Up Day
Who: Bedford County Public Schools
When: noon to 2 p.m. for Staunton River middle and high school and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Liberty Middle School
Where: Staunton River middle and high school and Liberty Middle School
Cost: Free
Freshmen moving up to Staunton River High School will learn more about the clubs and extracurricular activities available at the school as well as be able to walk through their schedules, find their classrooms and meet teachers. At Staunton River Middle School, incoming sixth graders will learn more about the school, meet teachers and staff, sign up for volunteer opportunities and get information regarding the first day of middle school. Sixth graders at Liberty Middle School can meet their teachers and find their classrooms.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Campbell County Public Schools Orientation Day
Who: Campbell County Public Schools
When: 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. for Brookneal and Altavista elementary schools; 8:50 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. for Leesville Road, Tomahawk, Rustburg, Concord and Yellow Branch elementary schools; and 8:05 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. for middle and high schools
Where: all Campbell County Public Schools
Cost: Free
Orientation Day will help ease prekindergarten, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students' transition to a new school. Students will be able to ride the bus, go through their schedule, learn lunch procedures and become familiar with the new school before other students arrive.
School supply collections
Lynchburg City Schools teachers, administrators and Superintendent Crystal Edwards
What: Fill the bus. LCS teachers and administrators will be greeting people and collecting school supply donations
When: noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Walmart at 3900 Wards Rd., Lynchburg; Walmart at 3227 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg
AAA Mid-Atlantic
What: School supply collection. Donate new, unused school supplies
When: Now through Aug. 4
Where: AAA Lynchburg, 717 Wards Ferry Road, Suite C, Lynchburg