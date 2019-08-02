After 20 years at the helm, Lynchburg Regional Airport Director Mark Courtney is retiring.
"It certainly has been a dynamic and rewarding experience leading Lynchburg Regional Airport over the last 20 years, and I will miss the many friends I have made throughout the community," Courtney said in the news release issued Thursday evening announcing his retirement.
On Friday, Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said there would "a seamless transition" of leadership at the airport but did not indicate who would step into Courtney's role.
The news comes just two days after the airport announced American Airlines would be adding a seventh round trip-flight between Lynchburg and Charlotte, North Carolina next month and increasing seat availability.
On Tuesday, officials said the airport expects to see more than 180,000 customers board flights to and out of Lynchburg by the end of this year.
"Mark has been a stalwart leader for the Lynchburg Regional Airport over the 20 years he has been here and he helped, through his incredibly strong fiscal management of the airports resources, move the airport from a subsidized entity to not being subsidized by the [city of Lynchburg's] general fund and in fact creating a surplus," Svrcek said.
When Courtney began, the airport had a $720,000 deficit, he said. As of Fiscal Year 2016 the airport began generating surplus revenue and has continued to do so every year since.
Courtney has led nearly $55 million in capital projects at the airport, according to the release. Projects during his tenure include the addition of a $15 million extension of the airport runway, a $1.3 million general aviation terminal and a new $4.6 million air traffic control tower. Courtney said the runway extension and the new air traffic control tower are capstones. The runway, which is longer than those in Roanoke and Charlottesville, allows the airport to accommodate the latest generation regional jet aircrafts.
"Thank goodness we got it done because I don't even want to imagine how much it would have cost today," Courtney said on Friday, adding that the new tower was crucial to the airport's ability to accommodate its growing list of services.
In April, Courtney presented the Lynchburg Regional Airport Commission with a market study he hoped would help the airport secure more air service by showing the area’s potential market for increased seat capacity.
“Within 20 miles of Lynchburg is our core market — they should be choosing Lynchburg first,” Courtney said at the time. Lynchburg captures 25 percent of its potential market for passengers. Raleigh-Durham International Airport secures nearly 21 percent of the potential market for Lynchburg passengers and Roanoke Regional Airport captures nearly 9 percent, he said. Courtney said he approached United Airlines with the data and hoped to see the carrier provide air service from Lynchburg to Dulles by 2020, or 2021 at the latest.
"Mark has done an exemplary job over the past 20 years in a challenging and dynamic air service and aviation environment," Svrcek said in the news release.
On Friday Courtney said he is retiring because he's "reached full retirement age plus a little," and he plans to stay in the area and do some consulting work. He will also help with the transition to the new airport director.
"I want to take some time to be able just chill out," Courtney said.