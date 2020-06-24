Local activists on Tuesday called on Lynchburg City Council to redirect city dollars used to fund military-style police weapons and equipment to increased training for law enforcement officers.
Echoing demands made in recent weeks by local protesters over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, residents asked city leaders to significantly reevaluate the role of police in the Hill City.
“Adopt a training model that produces guardians, not warriors,” the Rev. Keith Anderson of the newly formed Lynchburg Police Reform Taskforce said, speaking before council. “You're not at war with [the city's] citizens.”
In addition to reconsidering how it spends its money, Anderson said the department must increase its focus on community policing and be more forthcoming in releasing officer disciplinary records.
“Racial bias has no place in this city,” Anderson, who also serves as a police chaplain, said. “And we leave you with four words: Not in my city. Not in my city will we allow racism to exist, not in my city will we allow the pestilence of hatred to run rampant in our streets.”
Anderson said the task force is made up of a variety of local civic groups and community leaders hoping to reform local law enforcement.
Lynchburg RISE for Black Lives, a group of several hundred residents formed in late May to address systemic racism in the city, presented a letter to council ahead of Tuesday’s meeting asking local leaders to fund anti-racism training, de-escalation drills and disability awareness classes for police officers instead of military equipment.
“With less weaponry and more skill and understanding in interacting with our citizens, this would be a critical start to improving police-community relations and building the safety that our community needs,” the group wrote.
In an interview, Michael McMillan, the chairman of RISE's advocacy and action committee, said the relationship between Black residents and law enforcement will continue to be strained as long as police operate as an occupying force in minority neighborhoods.
“We want the police to be demilitarized,” McMillan said. “The over-policing of our communities serves no purpose other than to reinforce systemic oppression.”
In an hour-long presentation before council, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema defended the use of military-style gear, calling it critical equipment necessary to protect police officers and the public.
“We want to have folks that are guardians of our community no question about it, but we also have to recognize the very clear reality that there is evil in our country, there is evil in our city sometimes and there are some bad people that want to do bad things to our citizens and sometimes bad things to our officers,” Zuidema said. “So, they've got to be trained, equipped and prepared to defend themselves and defend others.”
Zuidema noted much of the department’s military-style equipment — from armored vehicles to high-powered rifles — is paid for by state and federal grants and not the city.
Last year the city spent $14.2 million on the police department, the overwhelming majority of which helped pay for salaries and benefits, according to budget documents.
In a new budget approved by council this month, the department will receive more than $15 million from city coffers. The nearly $900,000 increase over the previous year is the single largest bump in spending for a single city department. Most of the new spending will go toward increased personnel costs, according to budget documents.
The activists' demands to redirect some of those funds received a largely tepid reaction from council members.
At-large council member Randy Nelson said police should continue to pursue outside grants to pay for equipment since it frees up the city to spend more on mental health and community-focused services.
Ward IV council member Jeff Helgeson rejected calls to slash police funding, arguing the department is already cash-strapped. He said council should allocate more resources to the department so it can retain veteran officers looking for higher paying jobs at private firms or competing law enforcement agencies.
“We’re going to need to pump in lots more money if we’re going to make sure Lynchburg stays safe,” he said.
Mayor Treney Tweedy said the city should focus on implementing recommendations made by an Obama-era task force formed to evaluate policing practices across the country. Among other steps, the task force called on communities to diversify police forces and to beef up external oversight.
“We’ve got a lot of work to continue to do on both ends,” Tweedy said. “It's not going to happen overnight but change will happen where change needs to happen. I think we are all in a new era of awakening and if not, you will be awakened soon. This is not going away.”
