It's 8 a.m. on a Tuesday morning when Joshua Grant picks up his phone to make a call to Lynchburg. He's living 13 hours in the future; for Grant, it's 9 p.m.
But more than time zones separate us. Grant is living on the tail end of a crisis that has only just hit the United States full force.
For the Liberty University graduate living and teaching in South Korea, the worst is hopefully over.
Here, it’s only just begun.
Grant, 34, is living outside of the city that was ground zero for the outbreak in South Korea. For a while in early March it had the largest amount of cases outside of China, with outbreaks rippling directly from the epicenter of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.
The first wave of the coronavirus struck South Korea in mid-February after a “superspreader” from the Shincheonji Church in Daegu, a major city southeast of Seoul, infected worshippers during a service — a single case that infected more than 6,000 people, according to reporting from NBC News in April.
This is the same town where Grant teaches.
In early March, he was talking to family and friends across the world, fielding questions about what life looked like in such an unprecedented time.
Now, the roles are reversed. South Korea is reported as one of the countries with a large outbreak that was able to flatten the curve of new infections, while the United States currently has the leading number of cases worldwide.
Within the first days of the outbreak in South Korea, Grant said all public transportation shut down. For the first time in memory, public school, which was slated to begin again in March, was pushed back months, relying — like the U.S. — on online teaching.
Grant said places that were usually packed became ghost towns.
Grant first came to work as a teacher in South Korea in 2009. It was the recession, he needed money, and working at the discount movie theater in Lynchburg part-time while attending Liberty wasn’t enough to make ends meet.
While in South Korea he met Emmy, the woman who would become his wife. And though the couple briefly returned to Lynchburg in 2013 — long enough for Grant to get his master's from Liberty University — they were back in South Korea by 2017, where he now teaches English at a public school in Shincheonji, outside of Daegu.
When the outbreak began, other foreign English teachers Grant knew debated whether or not to return to the U.S. Some did.
Grant said his mom even told him it was time to consider coming back. Ultimately, Grant stayed, saying he couldn’t abandon his students at the first sign of trouble.
Now, with normalcy on the horizon in Korea and the virus peaking in the U.S., he said he made the right decision.
“I hope things will return to normal as quickly as possible in America,” Grant said. “But based on what is happening there, I would not go back anytime soon.”
Even now, as public spaces, restaurants and stores reopen, Grant said everyone is wearing a mask. In the past few weeks, he can count on one hand the number of people he has seen in public without face coverings.
Of course, he added, in South Korea and much of Asia, face masks have always been a cultural norm.
Unlike America, medical grade face masks have remained accessible to the general public. The government did step in and institute a national registry, limiting citizens to buying two per week, on certain days, depending on when they were born.
Even at the peak of the virus, grocery stores remained well stocked, testing was government-subsidized and easily accessible and those forced to quarantine received care packages from the local government with food and necessities.
Exposed people also get dedicated case officers who check in on them twice a day, every day during their quarantine.
Grant said he was disappointed to hear about the hoarding and “craziness” going on in American stores. He said a group mindset has helped to manage the virus, something he called a “cultural” precedent among South Korean people.
“I was really happy to be here, because that mindset took off from the beginning,” Grant said. “In the past few days, a lot of people are starting to venture out again and live their life.”
Altogether, he was in self-quarantine for about two months. Even now, he said he and Emmy take limited outings, and he is still teaching his classes online. There’s only so much Netflix you can watch before you start to get bored — a lesson many in America seem to be learning the hard way.
Analiza Motley is a friend from back home. She lives in Lynchburg, and has been keeping tabs on Grant and Emmy, even while staying busy at home with her three kids as the crisis climbs in the city.
She said even though they are unsure of the timeline here, and taking all the precautions, it gives her hope to see Grant’s situation as things slowly but surely, step by step, begin to return to normal.
“I’m not terribly worried,” Grant said, though fears of a second wave of the virus are on his mind. He will continue to take precautions, and limit exposure to others, and even plans to celebrate a quiet birthday in self-quarantine in May.
“I’m just happy they are [coming back to normal.] I want to do other things then just stay home and eat and watch Netflix all day,” Grant said, laughing. Even with the flattening curve, he said, mask maintenance, hand washing and social distancing are still priorities.
“Be mindful of those things … I think here people have been taking that to heart.”
