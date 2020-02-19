Transparency, trust and communication were the themes of Tuesday's "Know Your Rights" presentation by the Lynchburg Police Department.
In partnership with Bridges to Progress, the police department presented information aimed at educating community members about the various rights they have and should be aware of when interacting with a police officer during a traffic stop or at their home. Bridges to Progress is the product of a merger between the city’s Poverty to Progress committees and members of the community-led Bridges of Central Virginia that works to address Lynchburg’s increasing poverty rate.
LPD Sgt. Gary Fink spoke to about 10 community members Tuesday afternoon at the Lynchburg Public Library.
"It's our job as the police to protect your rights," Fink said.
Fink said he understands the typical response citizens have when they see a police car or officer is fear. At times, Fink said, even he hits the brakes when he passes a police car while driving. He said he hopes if citizens are more informed of the rights they have and what appropriate police behavior looks like, there can be a better relationship between the community and law enforcement.
"The key is transparency," Fink said. "Us being open with the public and the public being open with us."
Fink said he has been with the police department for 21 years and is part of the LPD Community Action Team, which strives to facilitate the relationship between the police department and the community.
"The citizens of Lynchburg are our witnesses," Fink said. "They're our eyes and ears when we can't see. We have to build that open communication and that trust with the citizens first, and this is part of it, coming out and showing this is why we do what we do."
Shawne Farmer, executive director of Interfaith Outreach Association and co-chair of the Bridges to Progress Faith Taskforce, said she wants to encourage groups in Lynchburg to host the presentation. Farmer said the intimate dialogue can make a positive impact on how citizens feel toward law enforcement.
Fink began by telling the group why a police officer might initiate a traffic stop and how they should respond. An officer only needs reasonable suspicion to stop a car, Fink said, meaning they have reason to believe the person is in violation of some law and another officer would reasonably agree with that suspicion.
For example, the officer might see a brake light out or expired tags. An officer could also initiate a stop if they receive a car and suspect description that matches a car and driver they see. Officers need probable cause to initiate a search, he said.
Fink encouraged community members to slow down when being pulled over, find a safe and well-lit place to pull over and place their car in park. If an unmarked car is attempting to pull you over, Fink said you can call 911 if you're unsure of its legitimacy. Fink said LPD officers should approach the car, identify themselves and the agency they work for, tell the driver the reason they were pulled over and ask for identification.
If an officer does not identify his or her self, state their agency or give a reason for the stop, the driver has the right to ask for that information, Fink said.
When interacting with an officer, Fink said residents should stay calm, not argue and tell the truth. If an officer pulls a driver over using their lights or siren, it means you are being detained and not free to leave. If you are unsure if you can leave an interaction with an officer, just ask, Fink said.
If the police are at your house, Fink said, you do have the right to not answer the door. If the officer does not have a search warrant or felony arrest warrant, a citizen may deny them access to their home.
Lynchburg resident Consuela Mosley said she learned a lot from the presentation. Mosley said she thinks many people might come in contact with law enforcement without knowing what rights they have, and she's seen those interactions go negatively because of a lack of education.
Mosley said she hopes to see the presentation offered across the Lynchburg area so more people can become aware of the rights they have and how to effectively navigate an interaction with law enforcement. Farmer said she recommends it for churches, organizations, neighborhoods and businesses.
"Knowledge is power," Farmer said. "And that's how you can bring about positive change."
