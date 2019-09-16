Bridge-builder, cheerleader and an asset to the area are just a few of the words Lynchburg community members use to describe Renee Chalmers, the new Youth Futures Coordinator for the city.
Chalmers stepped into the revamped role in June and will connect existing employment resources in the region with young people in Lynchburg looking for jobs.
She will also develop and evaluate new programs for youth in the area, said Chalmers’ supervisor, assistant city manager John Hughes.
“There’s the definite need to connect youth with referral options for postsecondary education and work,” Hughes said. “I think Renee’s definitely a great asset.”
Prior to Chalmers job, a similar role was housed in the department of human services. The position was revamped by multiple city departments, said Hughes.
Currently, Chalmers works out of the city manager’s office in city hall, but will be moving in the coming months to an office at the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Center. She will also facilitate Lynchburg's Mayor's Youth Council, Youth Services Advisory Board, and Bridges to Progress' Getting Ahead classes.
“As of right now, it’s more of connecting with people, building those relationships,” Chalmers said of her role. “But my vision is, basically to provide workforce related programming in the center.”
Chalmers said her goals for the position include holding resume workshops, soft skills trainings and job fairs.
“Everything career-development related, I’m just hopefully bringing that to the community, because sometimes … we have those barriers,” she said.
Chalmers grew up in a single-parent household in Charlotte County, Va., a rural area about an hour southeast of Lynchburg, where she said her family was stuck in a cycle of generational poverty.
After high school, Chalmers said she got a job and worked in a factory for a summer. After that summer, college didn’t sound so bad to Chalmers, and she enrolled at Longwood University in Farmville. She graduated with a degree in business and information technology.
Chalmers — who also became a single parent during college — said her upbringing drives her to help others become self-sufficient.
She said it can be difficult for individuals to identify their barriers, such as not having a car or the know-how to apply for jobs, because many people feel like no one else will understand their situation.
“Well, I’ve been there. So I get it,” Chalmers said. “I struggled, of course, with being a single mom, trying to find work, trying to pay for college, trying to get through college.”
Eventually, Chalmers completed an MBA and M.A. in Human Resources at Liberty University.
From there, she got a job with the Virginia Planning Commission, where she “built the framework” for her career. She worked with people who were often at their lowest points — unemployed and worried about how to become self-sufficient.
“I enjoyed being a ray of hope for those individuals and helping to be one part of their journey toward … employment,” she said.
For the past two years, Chalmers was a career coach at Central Virginia Community College.
When she was the workforce development coordinator at CVCC, Elizabeth Narehood, now the Title III project director, supervised Chalmers.
“She would do job postings, let them know about job openings, help to coordinate internships,” Narehood said. “She is beloved by the students here at CVCC.”
One of those students, Joey Niehaus, got a job at the beginning of the month thanks to Chalmers’ encouragement and expertise.
Niehaus, 35, and his wife, Natalie, came to CVCC about two years ago, during a stressful point in their lives. Niehaus got in a car accident in 2014, resulting in nerve damage. While he was recovering, his wife had their first child.
“Manual labor was pretty much my thing,” Niehaus said. But the accident forced him to make a career change. “I always wanted to pursue computers, but I never got around to it.”
Though Niehaus’ wife was also working full-time, she and Joey decided to pursue information technology degrees at CVCC, he said. Niehaus met Chalmers through CVCC’s Workforce Solutions.
“She was amazing, her communication with us was constant,” he said. “I don’t think it would have actually ended up happening for us if she hadn’t been so dedicated.”
Though he is still working on completing his IT degree, Niehaus got his CompTIA A+ certification this year, which ensures employers that he has the skills to work at a technical help desk and troubleshoot computer-related problems.
“We still keep in touch with [Chalmers]. I told her about the new job,” Niehaus said. “I definitely think she brought a lot of hope, especially to my family.”
Chalmers said she thinks her upbringing allows her to reach people in a different way.
“I think it helps me be relatable,” she said. “And I think that’s important, especially when it comes to those in poverty and those seeking to overcome those barriers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.