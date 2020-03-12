Coronavirus cases in Virginia up to 9, expected to increase

State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake, left, speaks as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, right, listen during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday March 11 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam and others provided an update on the states readiness to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

 Steve Helber

Longwood University in Farmville announced late Wednesday that a student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That would be Virginia's 10th case.

The student is self-quarantining, university President W. Taylor Reveley IV said in a statement. Campus events and in-person classes will be canceled through at least March 18.

"Based on their conversations with the student earlier this week about their brief time on campus following spring break, [the Virginia Department of Health] continues to believe even with the presumptive positive test there remains a low generalized risk to our community," he said.

Health officials warned that more cases will be reported in the coming days. Universities, local governments and businesses are making arrangements so students and employees can work remotely and limit potential exposure.

“I know that you have to be flexible enough to adapt your approach as the situation warrants,” Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference Wednesday. “We’re planning for every scenario, and ensuring that our government agencies, our schools, our hospitals and our commonwealth are prepared thoroughly and able to respond quickly.”

Four of the people in Virginia who have tested positive for COVID-19 are believed to have been exposed while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.

Three cases are also related to international travel: a Hanover teenager, an Arlington County resident and a Marine stationed at Quantico. Two other cases involve a Spotsylvania County resident and a Loudoun County resident.

The cases are classified as “presumptive positives” until they are officially confirmed by the CDC.

State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the state has approved testing at commercial labs, and hospitals can send tests to private labs at the health care providers’ discretion.

Peake said people who are concerned they might have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider in advance to see if the facility has testing capabilities and to find out where to go if it does not. Two of the state’s cases were reported after the infected people were tested at a Virginia Beach hospital.

Photos: The latest from the coronavirus pandemic around the world

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments