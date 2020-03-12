Longwood University in Farmville announced late Wednesday that a student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That would be Virginia's 10th case.
The student is self-quarantining, university President W. Taylor Reveley IV said in a statement. Campus events and in-person classes will be canceled through at least March 18.
"Based on their conversations with the student earlier this week about their brief time on campus following spring break, [the Virginia Department of Health] continues to believe even with the presumptive positive test there remains a low generalized risk to our community," he said.
Health officials warned that more cases will be reported in the coming days. Universities, local governments and businesses are making arrangements so students and employees can work remotely and limit potential exposure.
“I know that you have to be flexible enough to adapt your approach as the situation warrants,” Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference Wednesday. “We’re planning for every scenario, and ensuring that our government agencies, our schools, our hospitals and our commonwealth are prepared thoroughly and able to respond quickly.”
Four of the people in Virginia who have tested positive for COVID-19 are believed to have been exposed while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.
Three cases are also related to international travel: a Hanover teenager, an Arlington County resident and a Marine stationed at Quantico. Two other cases involve a Spotsylvania County resident and a Loudoun County resident.
The cases are classified as “presumptive positives” until they are officially confirmed by the CDC.
State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the state has approved testing at commercial labs, and hospitals can send tests to private labs at the health care providers’ discretion.
Peake said people who are concerned they might have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider in advance to see if the facility has testing capabilities and to find out where to go if it does not. Two of the state’s cases were reported after the infected people were tested at a Virginia Beach hospital.
Photos: The latest from the coronavirus pandemic around the world
APTOPIX Spain Fallas Virus Outbreak
Workers place a mask on the figure of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Wednesday March 11, 2020. The Fallas festival which was due to take place on March 13 has been cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Alberto Saiz
Virus Outbreak Lebanon
A man wears a mask and gloves, as he shops at a supermarket as people begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Health Ministry officials say there are more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon. The vast majority of people recover from this virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak US
Judie Shape, left, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, right, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Virus Outbreak Turkey
Workers wearing protective clothing disinfect a historical mosque, in Istanbul, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as a precaution against the coronavirus. Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the first case of coronavirus in Turkey on Wednesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo)
STR
Virus Outbreak New York
Performance artist Lynx Alexander walks through Times Square wearing a customized breathing mask in response to the spread of COVID-19, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in New York, N.Y. The number of coronavirus cases in New York state jumped Sunday to more than 100, a spread that forced the suspension of classes at schools across the state, including a district that has a faculty member with a positive test and Columbia and Hofstra universities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak California
In another coronavirus precaution, California officials cordoned off the sculpture of a bear outside the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The sculpture was purchased by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and was quickly nicknamed "Bacteria Bear," after it became a favorite backdrop for photographs and selfies by school children and other Capitol visitors. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Virus Outbreak Thailand
Tourists wearing protective masks walk down the steps at Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
Virus Outbreak China
A woman wipes the face of a child on the streets of Beijing on Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
Virus Outbreak South Korea
A women wearing a face mask walks along the Han river at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Virus Outbreak Indonesia
A baby has his temperature taken before entering a shopping mall in Alam Sutra outside Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Tatan Syuflana
Italy Virus Outbreak
People wearing masks sit in a subway train in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. In Italy the government extended a coronavirus containment order previously limited to the country’s north to the rest of the country beginning Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Claudio Furlan
Virus Outbreak South Korea
A worker wearing protective gear disinfects as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a subway car depot in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Spain Virus Outbreak
Customers wear face masks inside a supermarket in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Spain's health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the national capital, Madrid, and said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, will close for two weeks from Wednesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Virus Outbreak Italy Elderly
In this March 11, 2020, photo, Kalianthi Karipidu, 89, poses for a photo at the windows of her home in central Rome. Italy has one of the world’s oldest populations, and the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on family relationships. The elderly are sealing themselves off from loved ones or can’t be visited due to nursing home rules or travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Virus Outbreak Lebanon
A woman passes in front the emergency entrance of the government-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital, where most of the Lebanese coronavirus cases are treated, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Health Ministry officials say there are more than 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon and two deaths. The vast majority of people recover from this virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
Spain Virus Outbreak
Peruvian passengers wearing protective masks wait at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Spanish authorities closed schools and halted direct flights to and from Italy. Italy is the country with most coronavirus cases in Europe, and Spain this week reported a sharp increase in cases. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Spain Fallas Virus Outbreak
People walk past the figure of the Fallas festival wearing a mask, in Valencia, Wednesday March 11, 2020. The Fallas festival which was due to take place on March 13 has been cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Alberto Saiz
Italy Virus Outbreak
A man carries chairs outside a cafe in the town of Codogno, in the region of Lombardia, northern Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Lombardy cluster of COVID-19 was first registered in the tiny town of Codogno on Feb. 19, when the first patient tested positive and has been a red zone until the end of seclusion and return of production in the recent days. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Claudio Furlan/LaPresse
Britain Virus Outbreak
A man wearing a face mask walks past a traditional British red phone box just off Parliament Square in central London, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A British government minister Nadine Dorries, who is a junior Heath minster has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self isolating. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Virus Outbreak Congress
Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies alongside Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before a House Oversight Committee hearing on preparedness for and response to the coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Virus Outbreak New York
A cameraman records as a cleaning crew disinfects a bank in New Rochelle, N.Y., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. State officials are shuttering several schools and houses of worship for two weeks in the New York City suburb and sending in the National Guard to help with what appears to be the nation's biggest cluster of coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak US
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators are given supplies as they line up before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The nursing home is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Virus Outbreak US
A worker from a Servpro disaster recovery team wears a protective suit and respirator as he gets ready to enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Virus Outbreak US
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Virus Outbreak US
A worker from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing a protective suit and respirator gets help from a co-worker before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Virus Outbreak Washington State
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators wait before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Peru Virus Outbreak
Nurses wearing scrubs stand in a small medical center that specializes in respiratory illnesses as they wait to attend patients amid the spread of the new coronavirus in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
Peru Virus Outbreak
A man wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus gets his temperature taken at a small medical center that specializes in respiratory illnesses in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
Virus Outbreak Colleges
Many areas are deserted at the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, Va., which is currently on spring break, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The university announced that it would shift classes online amid a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)
Erin Edgerton
Virus Outbreak Lebanon
People crowed at a supermarket as they begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Health Ministry officials say there are more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon. The vast majority of people recover from this virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
Virus Outbreak Lebanon
People crowed at a supermarket as they begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Health Ministry officials say there are more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon. The vast majority of people recover from this virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak US
Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape's daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Iraq Virus Outbreak
A civil defense worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, inside the Artists Syndicate in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
Trump Virus Outbreak
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, left, and President Donald Trump listen during a meeting with banking industry executives about the coronavirus, at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Virus Outbreak Washington
A student wears a mask as he exits the metro at George Washington University in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The World Health Organization has declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Virus Outbreak US
Judie Shape, left, who has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, waves as her daughter, Lori Spencer, right, puts her hand on the window at the end of their visit over the phone Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home, which is at the center of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Virus Outbreak Washington State
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators are given hand sanitizer as they exit the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. after working to clean the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington state. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
Pedestrians pass under a news ticker in Times Square, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in New York, N.Y. The number of coronavirus cases in New York state jumped Sunday to more than 100, a spread that forced the suspension of classes at schools across the state, including a district that has a faculty member with a positive test and Columbia and Hofstra universities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Virus Outbreak Washington
A nearly empty dining area near where food trucks park at a downtown park is pictured, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Seattle. In efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on large public gatherings in three counties in the metro Seattle area. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
APTOPIX Trump Virus Outbreak
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Doug Mills
Trump Virus Outbreak
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
People watch a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans. The Korean letters read: "Trump national speech." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
Virus Outbreak Pelicans Kings Postponed Basketball
Former NBA player Richard Jefferson, now a television commentator, left, bumps elbows with Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III as they leave the arena after the Kings' NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The postponement was due to what the league said was an "abundance of caution," because official Courtney Kirkland, who was scheduled to work the game, had worked the Utah Jazz game earlier in the week. A player for the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Virus Outbreak Pelicans Kings Postponed Basketball
The Golden 1 Center center empties out after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at the last minute in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The postponement was due to what the league said was an "abundance of caution," because official Courtney Kirkland, who was scheduled to work the game, had worked the Utah Jazz game earlier in the week. A player for the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Virus Outbreak Thailand
A tourist wearing a protective mask takes a picture at Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
Virus Outbreak Thailand
A tourist wearing a protective mask as a worker sprays disinfectant at Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
Virus Outbreak South Korea
Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(Kim Sun-ung/Newsis via AP)
Kim Sun-ung
Virus Outbreak South Korea
Women wearing face masks, walk along the Han river at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Virus Outbreak South Korea
A women wearing face mask walks along the Han river at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Virus Outbreak South Korea
A passenger, left, stands as the members of reserved forces units wearing protective gears disinfect chairs as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.