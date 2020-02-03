Capt. Chris Adams 21

Capt. Chris Adams poses at the Grace St. Fire Station in Lynchburg on Jan. 23, 2020.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

When Capt. Chris Adams clocks in for a 24-hour shift at the Lynchburg Fire Department, he can only guess at what the day has in store for him.

As one of Lynchburg’s three emergency medical services supervisors, Adams oversees the department’s staff of paramedics who spend their day racing to emergencies across the Hill City.

Despite their rigorous training, each call presents unique — and often unpredictable — challenges for the fire department’s medical personnel. That’s where Adams comes in.

With more than three decades of experience under his belt, Adams is a reassuring voice of encouragement, offering advice and direction to paramedics confronted with serious emergencies.

“I’m a resource for folks in the field,” he said.

Adams’ role has become increasingly important as fire departments like Lynchburg’s face a flood of medical calls.

In previous decades, fire departments were tasked with fighting fires while medical emergencies were left to rescue squads. But like other cities across the U.S., Lynchburg consolidated the fire and medical responsibilities under one agency when the city’s local volunteer rescue squad dwindled in numbers.

Today, about 85% of the fire department’s emergency calls are medical-related, according to Adams.

The proportion of medical calls in Lynchburg has outpaced national averages. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 65% of calls to U.S. fire departments are for medical aid while just 5% are for fires.

The change in priorities has prompted LFD officials to boost their medical care. Now, in addition to the department's five ambulances, each of its eight fire engines are equipped with advanced life support technology and a cache of medicine.

It is no longer uncommon to see a fire truck responding to a heart attack or another serious medical issue.

“Our EMS operations have expanded immensely over the last 10 to 15 years,” Adams said. “The standard of care that we're providing to the citizens is 180 degrees from what it was when I started.”

For Adams, no two days are the same. He may spend one day trying to hammer out inefficiencies in the way care is provided to patients and another closely assisting paramedics when additional personnel is scarce.

“When I come into work I may have a plan in place, but it goes awry real quick because of whatever may be happening at the time in the city of Lynchburg,” he said. “But I think that’s what makes the job fun.”

It is a job he would not trade for the world.

Adams, an Amherst County native, was just 16 when he volunteered to join his local fire department. He was hired by the Lynchburg Fire Department in 1994 and has since served in a variety of roles, from flight paramedic to instructor.

“To this day, I really don't look at this as work,” he said. “I always knew that I wanted this to be my job.”

In 2008, he was asked to become one of the department’s first EMS supervisors — a newly created position tasked with managing the growing number of medical calls. He immediately said yes.

Sam Bryant, the director of public safety in Amherst County and a former Lynchburg firefighter who served as an EMS supervisor alongside Adams, called him hardworking and dedicated.

“He makes a huge impact with younger providers who need someone to lean on,” Bryant said. “He has a genuine concern for other people and he loves to give back.”

In a conference of EMS providers in Norfolk last November, Adams received the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Prehospital Provider from the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services. The award recognizes EMS providers for their dedication to their communities, including their role as mentors of young paramedics.

“I was quite humbled by that,” Adams said of the award.” I don’t like attention, to be perfectly honest with you.”

Two years from retirement, Adams is not only content in his role, he thrives in it.

“I hope this is where I finish my career,” he said.

