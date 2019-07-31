Two owners of a property development group and a restaurateur have reached a confidential settlement stemming from their time working together at a local historic property.
Paul Hughes and his daughter, Sarah Quinn, run CDDI Development Group and purchased the historic Locust Thicket property off of Old Forest Road in 2013. Chef Jason Arbusto joined them from San Francisco in opening up The Manor House restaurant in July 2016 after they’d restored the building, also investing a 10% stake in CDDI Development.
A year later, Arbusto sued Hughes and Quinn for $650,000 in damages, plus months of unpaid salary he hadn’t received, claiming the two lied to him about the project’s finances.
Hughes and Quinn responded with a suit of their own, claiming Arbusto breached an employment contract and undermined their business. They also looped Arbusto’s father into civil actions as participating in a “business conspiracy” against them.
Hughes, Quinn and Arbusto reached a settlement and all the cases were dismissed on June 26. John Falcone, who represented Arbusto in the civil matters, said the settlement was discussed for several weeks and was a “mutually satisfactory resolution of their dispute.” Sid Kirstein, who represented Arbusto’s father, said he was dismissed from the case and not involved in the settlement.
Because the settlement involves a confidentiality agreement, Falcone said he can’t disclose the terms and amounts involved.
David Thomas, who represented Hughes, Quinn and CDDI, also said the settlement is confidential.
Falcone said the settlement doesn’t have any effect on Arbusto’s current businesses, including the Fifth Street restaurant Daughters & Sons Pizza.
The Locust Thicket property is still listed for sale on multiple real estate market websites, priced on most at $699,950.
One listing describes a second “planned” phase of development, including renovation of a log cabin, well, ice house and “construction of a 3,000 SF 2 story event building.”
Thomas said in an email there’s an active contract on the property and his clients are “looking forward to assisting the contract purchaser(s) in moving towards the next successful and positive chapter in the Locust Thicket story.”
The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded CDDI a $72,000 grant in June 2016 to invest in the property and create new jobs by September 2017 — a deadline that was extended a few times up to June 1, 2019.
VTC spokesperson Caroline Logan said CDDI met its capital investment requirement but didn’t meet the requirement of maintaining four full-time jobs. Because of that, CDDI will need to pay back half of the grant money by Sept. 1. Since CDDI invested the required amount of money in the project, it won't have to pay back the other half.
Hughes wrote in a July 1 letter to VTC officials that two restaurants operated on the property over the course of close to two years and “were extremely well received within the local market …” until the April 2018 tornado hit.
He also claimed the city’s assessed value has increased by more than 60% since CDDI first purchased it in 2013. City land records indicate neither the land nor improvement value increased at all until the most recent assessment on July 1, 2019, when the total value jumped from $340,700 to $529,900.
Hughes detailed the tornado’s damage in his letter and said that “due to a combination of factors, all of which were beyond our control, not all this required repair work has been able to be completed …” and CDDI is still working on repairs.
He also mentioned that any legal issues from the first restaurant have been “amicably settled,” before asking for the continued support of VTC.
Reached last week, Hughes told The News & Advance he had no comment on the settlement.