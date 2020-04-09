The LOCKN’ Festival, an annual four-day music event that since 2013 has drawn thousands of spectators to Nelson County, has been postponed until Oct. 1 to 4 because of the coronavirus, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The release states the lineup and additional ticket information, which includes the refund policy, for the eighth edition of the festival will be announced as they are finalized.
“We are actively working with artists to reschedule the festival,” the release reads.
All previously purchased tickets, camping, parking and early-entry passes will be honored on the new dates in the fall, according to the release.
Organizers also are working to ensure the festival meets appropriate health and safety guidelines, which may include reducing the capacity and increasing the amount of space allocated for the campsites.
“We are working on new health and safety protocols, which will continue to evolve as new guidelines are issued by public health authorities, to ensure the festival is safe and comfortable for everyone to attend,” the release said.
