During its first virtual regional town hall, the newly created business task force presented one common message: Central Virginia is still open for business.
City and county leaders spoke to about 200 viewers regarding the state of Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon and what localities are doing moving forward to adjust and meet citizen needs.
The task force created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is made up of economic development representatives from the city of Lynchburg; Campbell, Bedford, Amherst, and Appomattox counties, and the towns of Altavista and Amherst. Other members of the task force are the Downtown Lynchburg Association, the Small Business Development Center of the Lynchburg region, and the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board.
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, with Lynchburg’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, is spearheading the Regional COVID-19 Business Support Task Force.
The regional task force will meet weekly to brainstorm ideas, curate resources, share information, and unify efforts to addresses business, employer and governmental concerns.
During the video call, Attorney General Mark Herring said he knows what it’s like to own his own business and pour his heart into it and realizes how difficult this time is.
“I know these new guidelines are hard for businesses and they were not easy decisions to make but the sooner we can address this health crisis, the sooner the economy can recover,” he said. “I know it’s a tough time.”
He said any businesses with questions can email business@virginia.gov. He said his office is cracking down on price gouging as there have been 130 complaints statewide of surge in prices of hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies and bottled water.
“It’s hard to believe there are people out there taking advantage of people when there are people getting sick and some are dying, and we’re taking it very seriously,” he said.He also has filed for an emergency petition to make sure all utility disconnections are temporarily halted.
“When we ask people to stay home to help limit the spread of this, it doesn’t make sense to allow disconnections that force them outside of their home,” he said.
Reid Wodika, deputy city manager of Lynchburg, said the community is enduring troubling times but it also needs to continue to support the local economy.
He encouraged viewers to continue spending money at local businesses while maintaining safety precautions. He urged those planning to hold events in area conference centers or facilities to not cancel the event but instead to postpone.
He said the city has extended tax deadlines and other fees and meals tax deadlines, business license fees and parking fines will be delayed.
“We’re very pleased the city can offer the extension of several payments for a variety of taxes for the community,” he said. “The hardest impacts have been on our restaurant community.”
He said those interested in submitting site plans or applying for permits can still do so online or in City Hall, where strategies have been put in place to limit points of contact.
He said Lynchburg City Council is reevaluating revenue projections for the upcoming budget while understanding prioritization will change over the next few months.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county still is cranking and is in the midst of a “small business boom.”
“Everything is still moving along,” he said. “Restaurants are still being built, apartments are still being built. It’s business as usual on the surface. Nothing has slowed down. We continue to make plans for the redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center and for the master plan for Madison Heights. We seem to be weathering it just fine.”
Amherst County public meetings still are being held as scheduled but are also being broadcast live on Facebook.
The Fiscal Year 2021 budget was nearly ready but Rodgers said the board of supervisors voted to delay its adoption two months so it can assess the impacts the virus may have had on the county.
The public hearing date for the budget is June 2.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said although manufacturing businesses for the most part are still doing very well and have orders to fill, small businesses are facing challenges.
“It’s something we’re concerned about and it’s something we’re studying,” he said. “We want to be effective with what we’re doing and want to learn what the business needs are and can adjust accordingly and help out.”
Just like the private sector, the county is not immune, Hiss said.
“We are holding off on any unnecessary spending and are in a hiring freeze right now,” he said.
He said there still are some new businesses and expansions that will be announced soon in the county.“The fundamentals and business economy is still very good,” he said. “And we need to make sure we preserve those fundamentals so when we’re recovering we can resume that good business atmosphere that we’ve been enjoying for years.”
Hiss has been impressed to see how schools have evolved from providing education to providing food to the community.
“Everyone is in this together,” he said. “We have a close-knit community and region and everyone understands these challenges.”
Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers said all county offices have closed to public visitation and citizens are still being served.
“We have emphasized communications out to the community so people know how to best contact us and how to comply with everything,” he said.
The county is working to put pieces in place so the community can involve itself in public meetings electronically and plans to have a recommended budget to present to supervisors by April 7.
He hopes the county will be as close to back to normal as possible by the beginning of the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“This has got to be a partnership. It’s got to be an ongoing dialogue. The situation is changing every day and we need to be as responsive as possible to citizen and business needs.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.