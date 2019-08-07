The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council will not host a Veterans Day Parade this year because it is shifting its focus to housing homeless veterans.
"There are a number of homeless veterans in the Lynchburg area, and this number is likely to increase over the next two or three years as incarcerated veterans are released with no home to go to," the council said in a news release issued Wednesday. Because of the serious need, and limited time and resources, the council will not hold a parade and will focus instead on directly assisting veterans, the release said.
"We are proud that we were able to have the parade for the last two years, especially because this was the first Veterans Day Parade in the Lynchburg area since 1938. We thank our great sponsors who helped make the parade possible, and ask that they continue to partner with us as we now emphasize veteran housing."
Established in 2014, the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, a 501c3 nonprofit, provides services and resources for veterans and veterans’ organizations in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. The council "believes that every service member, veteran, and their family members should know and understand the benefits to which they are entitled, and we seek to foster relationships within the community and our veterans groups for the common good of our community," the release said.