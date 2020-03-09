As more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Virginia, Lynchburg-area school divisions are preparing for any potential threats.
Some school divisions in Virginia, such as Alleghany County Public Schools and Pulaski County Public Schools, have announced they will be closing for a day in order to provide teachers time to prepare and develop ways to teach if long-term closure becomes necessary. No local schools have announced closures in response to the virus, but officials from Lynchburg City Schools and Appomattox, Bedford and Amherst county schools said they are following health advice from the Centers for Disease Control and local health departments, while monitoring the spread of the virus.
According to a March 9 memo to division superintendents from James Lane, Virginia superintendent of public instruction, the Virginia Department of Health is asking school divisions to provide absentee data for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, as that data could help identify emerging outbreaks of the disease.
"Student absentee information continues to be used to allow the health department to proactively reach out to schools when outbreaks of pertussis, norovirus, influenza or other communicable diseases emerge," the memo said.
No individual-level information is being requested, only the number of students enrolled and the number of students absent on a given day will be reported.
Charles Pyle, director of media relations for the Virginia Department of Education, said the department is advising school divisions to follow preventative guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, stay home if they are sick, avoid touching their face, disinfect regularly touched surfaces and wash their hands.
"We want parents to send their children to school," Pyle said. "If they're healthy."
Officials from local school divisions said they are monitoring the spread of the virus daily, educating students on healthy hand-washing and hygiene practices, and will communicate any anticipated threats or closures with their staffs and communities.
Lynchburg City Schools spokesperson Cindy Babb said the division is tracking cases of the flu and communicating health advice with school staff and parents. In the event schools would need to close, Babb said the division would communicate any news to school board members and parents directly. Babb did not indicate what circumstances would cause schools to close.
Pyle said in the event a large number of students or teachers is absent and divisions can't effectively hold school, it would make sense to close. He said divisions should make any decisions regarding operations with their local health departments.
According to a Monday update posted to the division's website and emailed to staff and families, students who are sick are being sent home from school and the division is asking that sick children and staff stay at home. The division will follow recommendations from the health department in regard to school operations, but school is continuing as normal for now, according to the email.
Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Annette Bennett said the division is evaluating its crisis plan for extended closures, should schools need to close their doors.
Bennett said the division is not considering any school closures at this time, but staff is brainstorming ways to mitigate any negative effects of extended closures. She said the division is determining how it might provide instruction to students through Google Classroom or take-home packets.
"From my experience, I am confident that if this were to become a crisis in our community or for our schools, Appomattox will rally together to take care of one another," Bennett said in an email. "We have had to do that in the past and I have no doubt that same spirit and resilience will rise out of crisis again if necessary."
Bennett said the division has been working to become more educated on the virus and best practices to have in place in the event the division was to be affected.
"We routinely take extra measures to deep clean our schools during flu season and we have confirmed that our cleaning supplies and routines are effective for this virus," Bennett said.
Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Schuch made a point to address staff and community concerns about the virus at the March 5 school board meeting.
In the event the virus does threaten to affect students or staff in the division, Schuch said administrators "will react and respond accordingly as we have done with other similar medical situations."
"We've dealt with flu outbreaks before and, in many ways, this is very similar to that in terms of the vulnerable populations," Schuch said.
Schuch said information and guidance from the CDC has been posted to the division's website as well as each school's website.
"We are really depending on our school nurses to daily correspond with our central support staff that are monitoring this," Schuch said.
Beth Robertson, associate director of learner support services for the division, said the school nursing team is receiving information from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health and is sharing relevant information on preventative care with staff and students, as well as monitoring student health.
Robertson said decisions and actions from the division regarding operations will be made "with a commitment to public safety being the top priority."
Schuch said the division is working to let the school community know the division is aware and prepared, while striving to not raise concern where it is not needed.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said school officials are closely watching attendance figures.
"It's not worse than a normal flu season currently," Arnold said. "We're not noticing any new spikes in absenteeism."
He said he would make the call to close schools in the event of a worst-case scenario and such decisions only would be made with close coordination with local and state health officials. If there is an extended closure, Arnold said school officials have a plan in place to continue offering learning through technology and work packets to send home to provide students "some semblance of a learning opportunity."
The division is putting out a survey this week to gauge internet and computer availability among students at home, he said.
Arnold and Bennett said their divisions are also working on a plan to serve students dealing with food insecurity should any closure were to occur.
Campbell County Public Schools officials did not respond to requests for information by the time of publication.
— Justin Faulconer contributed to this report.
