FOREST — Jefferson Forest High School senior Darien Davis spent more than two hours on Thursday shopping for needy families he has never met.
"Not everyone is as fortunate as we are," the 17-year-old Davis said Thursday evening at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Forest Road in Forest. "We need to help people in our community anyway we can."
More than a dozen JFHS Varsity Football players donated their time — and muscles — during the first "Lynchburg's Big Give" event — which is providing 100 families throughout Lynchburg with Christmas dinners this year.
Bedford Christian Ministries, Gleaning for the World and the Walmart Foundation teamed up with the football players to shop, sort, pack and load the 100 meals — which included a ham, rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables — into a Gleaning for the World truck. The meals were delivered on Friday to local organizations — which included the Jubilee Family Center and Agape Center — to be distributed to needy families.
"These guys looked they we having fun tonight," Bedford Christian Ministries Director Houston Crum said Thursday. "We are glad to participate in this event encouraging young people to do their part in ensuring that some of our neighbors in need have a traditional Christmas meal during the holidays."
Crum said Jade White — Walmart Market manager of South Central Virginia — contacted Bedford Christian Ministries last week about unused funds from the Walmart Foundation which were allocated to the region.
"Jade said there was $1,500 left this year and wanted to know if we could put it to good use," Crum said. "That was last Saturday and we had a check by Tuesday. We decided to use the money to provide 50 Christmas dinners for families in need."
Crum said his organization reached out to Concord-based Gleaning for the World for assistance distributing the meals.
"We were excited to put these funds to good use but we needed help getting the food out in the community," Crum said. "Our organization is made up of mostly retired people and we needed help with transporting this much food."
Teresa Davis — Gleaning for the World’s communications director — said her organization decided to not only help transport the dinners, but to match the $1,500 grant from Walmart. Gleaning for the World also donated hundreds of stuffed animals and toys along with the food.
"We were more than willing to help Bedford Christian Ministries out and decided it was such a great cause we could double the amount of food going out," said Davis. "We organized this in just a few days and we were thrilled it could come together in time for Christmas."
After the funding and transportation were secured for the event, all that was left was some manpower — which the JFHS football team willingly provided.
"We were contacted through our Facebook page and asked if we could help out," JFHS coach Aaron Williams said. "We held a meeting earlier this week and when I asked for volunteers all these young men stepped up. I'm really proud they would give their time and effort to help others."
Each player shopped for about seven families Thursday night.
"It feels good to help people in the community," freshman Gregory Harris said. "I wanted to come and help out with this because it's a good thing they are doing."
White — whose son, Jamerson, plays football at JFHS — thanked the players Thursday for their efforts.
"Part of great leadership is giving back to people," White said. "When you give back to people you get so much more back. We are getting back in a big way today."
