With local elections just a month away, officials in the Lynchburg area are scrambling to buy face masks, gloves and other supplies to help protect poll workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do not have any protective equipment in our hands at this time,” Lynchburg General Registrar Christine Gibbons said Monday. “We don’t have any masks. We don’t have any gloves.”
Gibbons said her office has only been able to acquire a small amount of cleaning supplies since most stores are either out of the necessary equipment or have placed limits on the amount individuals can buy.
“There's not a lot of sanitizing wipes that we can purchase at this time,” she said. “It may be difficult to keep precincts clean.”
The lack of supplies has raised concerns among the state’s elections officials. In a letter late last month, the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia and the Virginia Electoral Board Association called on the state's Elections Commissioner Chris Piper to cancel in-person voting in favor of mail-in ballots.
“Voters should not be forced to choose between exercising their Constitutional rights and preserving their own health and that of their community,” wrote Allison J. Robbins, the president of the registrars’ association, and Barbara Tabb, president of the electoral board association.
Virginia has not canceled in-person voting, though state officials are strongly urging all residents to vote absentee in the upcoming May 5 elections. A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Elections did not return a request for comment.
Locally, the city of Lynchburg and the towns of Appomattox and Pamplin are electing council members next month. Voters can list “disability or illness” as the reason they are voting absentee. No supporting documentation is required and the deadline to request a ballot is April 28.
In Appomattox County, General Registrar Sabrina Smith said she currently has no protective gear or cleaning supplies for polling sites. As of Monday, only a handful of people have requested absentee ballots.
“We have not been given guidance,” Smith said of in-person voting. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
To help prevent the spread of the disease in Lynchburg, Gibbons said she is considering implementing strict social distancing requirements for in-person voters. The number of poll workers at each polling place will also be capped at between five and six people.
Gibbons said none of the city’s 18 precincts, which are mostly made up of private churches, have asked not to participate in the upcoming election. But at least one site has asked the city to pay for a deep cleaning when voting ends.
Turnout in Lynchburg is expected to be low next month. In 2016 and 2018, around 12% of registered voters, or a little more than 6,000 people, participated in springtime city council elections.
Gibbons said there has been a spike in requests for absentee ballots when compared with previous years. As of Monday, nearly 1,300 voters have filed to vote absentee and 269 have submitted their ballots. In previous council elections, only a few hundred residents chose to vote absentee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.