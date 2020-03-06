Museums help shape the culture and identity of a locality.
Officials of local museums strongly believe they are helping to tell the world, as well as local citizens, where their city has been and where it is now.
“I believe that museums are critical in that process of building community but it’s also a challenge for us because the world is changing. America is changing. Virginia is changing and Lynchburg is changing,” Ted Delaney, director of the Lynchburg Museum System, said.
Changes in popular culture, demographics and the way people think about things has history lovers like Delaney asking "how can a museum reflect contemporary society and build identities with history."
“How do we make sure we stay relevant? That’s the challenge for us and we work really hard to figure that out and think it through,” he said.
Jennifer Thomas, executive director of the Virginia Association of Museums, said museums are essential components of any community.
“They store the heritage of a population, they share the art and culture of the community, and they serve as a trusted source of information about our world, whether holding town meetings, presenting exhibitions, or providing educational programs,” she said.
To stay relevant museums are doing many different things, she said, depending on their focus, size, and community, but the one thing that all are doing is changing.
“Museums are becoming more and more focused on education, on being partners with teachers and schools to ensure that students have a full and impactful learning environment,” she said. “ I am also seeing a lot more museums working to become community centers, places where people can gather to learn, and to discuss issues of importance to them.”
She said she is seeing museums working diligently to use technology to share with people who might never come to the museum itself but technology has been, and will always be, a balancing act because museums cannot lose the authentic experience that is key to its uniqueness.
“Museums are one of the most trusted sources of information out there right now, and we have a responsibility to use new technology, and reach more people, without sacrificing the accuracy and authenticity of what we have to share about the world around us,” she said.
This weekend, a new exhibit opened at the Lynchburg Museum at the Old Courthouse exploring the women’s suffrage movement which will be a multimedia experience with sound and projected images, said Delaney.
“We’re trying to make this a 21st century museum and we want to take advantage of all technology by integrating it into everything we do,” he said.
He said most people are used to spending time on their phones so the museum is working to marry technology and history together to show off the artifacts.
The Virginia Association of Museums 2019 report indicates that 67% of its 3,000 members have digitized part or all of their collections.
There are 35,000 museums in the U.S. according to the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Delaney said he wishes more people of diversity would visit museums and wants them to see more of their history there.
The Lynchburg Museum System manages Point of Honor at 112 Cabell Street and Delaney said staff is working to educate people that the significance of the site is more than just a historic house but served as a large plantation to a diverse group of people.
“We’re trying hard to enlarge the story to include the voices of people who have not been told there before, including people of color, enslaved workers and their descendants,” he said. “We’re not getting rid of the old history but just adding a new layer on top to make it a richer, fuller story.” IS this quote CQ?
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest’s Manager of Programs & Education, Mary Massie, said local museums are important because they showcase and highlight the history, culture, and important figures of the area that may be overlooked at a larger museum.
“People should always care about the past because it gives us a blueprint for how to act in the present and future,” she said.
Like many other museums, the stories Poplar Forest is telling have evolved and visitors can expect to hear more about minorities that were overlooked in the past.
“At Poplar Forest specifically, we have made a concerted effort over the past 10 to 15 years to better incorporate the stories of the enslaved men, women, and children who lived at Poplar Forest even when Jefferson wasn't there,” Massie said. “We want to focus on telling a complete story so visitors get a sense of what life was actually like.”
She said it is always a challenge to bring in new visitors but events are working well for Poplar Forest to bring in a more diverse audience who may not necessarily be interested in a traditional historic house experience.
According to data gathered by the American Alliance of Museums 2019, more Americans visit a museum every year than attend sporting events combined and it contributes $50 billion to the U.S. economy each year.
Delaney said museums are economic drivers and history is a huge part of Lynchburg’s brand.
“We generate tax revenue because we attract people and they go to museums, they go to restaurants, they spend time, they spend money,” he said. “Museums are integral to the economic vitality of Lynchburg in addition to being a place to see interesting artifacts.”
Stephanie Arduini, the American Civil War Museum's director of education and programs, said museums are most successful, in both fulfilling their mission and being financially sustainable, when they tells stories relevant to their visitors and audiences.
“Current events, pop culture, and personal curiosity continue to make it easy for us to make connections between the stories we tell and the visitors who come to the museum,” she said. “Simply put, museums are places where people come together to connect with stories and with each other, often as a place or artifact as the catalyst for a story.”
Most importantly, she said, staff of the museum tell complex, multi-faceted human stories of history to complex, multi-faceted humans today.
“From this, we hope the stories they encounter with us at the museum influence the choices they make in their own contemporary lives as they actively create the next chapter of history,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.