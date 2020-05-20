PUBLIC SCHOOLS
LYNCHBURG CITY
>> Heritage High School: 9 a.m. May 31, virtual ceremony on division’s website
>> E.C. Glass High School: 2 p.m. May 31, virtual ceremony on division’s website
CAMPBELL COUNTY
>> Brookville High School: Various times June 2-4, individual ceremonies on football field
>> Altavista Combined School: All day June 4-5, individual ceremonies on football field
>> Rustburg High School: All day June 1-3, individual ceremonies on football field
>> William Campbell Combined School: All day June 6, individual ceremonies on football field
BEDFORD COUNTY
>> Jefferson Forest High School: May 30, virtual recognition posted on YouTube
>> Liberty High School: May 30, virtual recognition posted on YouTube
>> Staunton River High School: May 30, virtual recognition posted on YouTube
AMHERST COUNTY
>> Amherst County High School: 6 p.m. May 23, “Ceremony in Cars” at the football field
NELSON COUNTY
>> Nelson County High School: 5 p.m. May 22, caravan to graduates homes (in place of graduation ceremonies originally planned on this date. Nelson County also is considering a traditional graduation that could take place before the end of June.)
APPOMATTOX COUNTY
>> Appomattox County High School: All day May 27-28, individual ceremonies on the football field
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
>> Holy Cross Regional Catholic School: 10 a.m. June 6, graduation parade in the parking lot at the school
>> Liberty Christian Academy: 11 a.m. June 27, Thomas Road Baptist Church Worship Center
>> Virginia Episcopal School: 11 a.m. July 31, on the front lawn
