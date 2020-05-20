09

Heritage High School Principal Tim Beatty hugs graduates after handing them their diplomas during the commencement ceremony on June 2, 2019 at Heritage High School. (Emily Elconin/The News & Advance)

 Emily Elconin

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

LYNCHBURG CITY

>> Heritage High School: 9 a.m. May 31, virtual ceremony on division’s website

>> E.C. Glass High School: 2 p.m. May 31, virtual ceremony on division’s website

CAMPBELL COUNTY

>> Brookville High School: Various times June 2-4, individual ceremonies on football field

>> Altavista Combined School: All day June 4-5, individual ceremonies on football field

>> Rustburg High School: All day June 1-3, individual ceremonies on football field

>> William Campbell Combined School: All day June 6, individual ceremonies on football field

BEDFORD COUNTY

>> Jefferson Forest High School: May 30, virtual recognition posted on YouTube

>> Liberty High School: May 30, virtual recognition posted on YouTube

>> Staunton River High School: May 30, virtual recognition posted on YouTube

AMHERST COUNTY

>> Amherst County High School: 6 p.m. May 23, “Ceremony in Cars” at the football field

NELSON COUNTY

>> Nelson County High School: 5 p.m. May 22, caravan to graduates homes (in place of graduation ceremonies originally planned on this date. Nelson County also is considering a traditional graduation that could take place before the end of June.)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY

>> Appomattox County High School: All day May 27-28, individual ceremonies on the football field

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

>> Holy Cross Regional Catholic School: 10 a.m. June 6, graduation parade in the parking lot at the school

>> Liberty Christian Academy: 11 a.m. June 27, Thomas Road Baptist Church Worship Center

>> Virginia Episcopal School: 11 a.m. July 31, on the front lawn

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

