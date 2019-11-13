A Danville woman was caught Tuesday with a loaded .38-caliber handgun at a Lynchburg Regional Airport security checkpoint, officials said.
The Transportation Security Administration said a TSA officer detected the revolver as it entered an X-ray machine. Officials contacted police, who confiscated the gun, detained the woman and issued her a summons, the TSA said in a news release.
The TSA said the woman told officials she forgot she had her gun with her. The TSA did not identify the woman in its news release.
"Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality," the TSA said.
The TSA said the discovery of firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints rose 7% from 2017 to last year, to 4,239 firearms, or an average of 11.6 per day.
