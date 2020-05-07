Linkhorne Middle School has reopened as one of the four command centers Lynchburg City Schools is using during the school closure.
The school closed last week to be cleaned after a staff member who had been working at the school reported they tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Staff working from the division’s four command centers, including Dunbar Middle School, and E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools, have been responsible for preparing and distributing meals and student learning packets.
According to LCS officials, the staff member was not part of the nutrition and transportation team involved in the preparation of meals, and the school was cleaned and disinfected in all areas where staff members had been working.
Linkhorne Middle School will be open for meal pick-up between 11 a.m. and noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Children up to the age of 18 in the city are eligible to receive meals from the division, and other pick-up times and locations are available on the division's website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.