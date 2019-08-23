The city of Lynchburg announced Monday the closure of one of seven recycling drop-off locations.
Located at 2828 Linkhorne Dr., the location will close on Sept. 13 “due to the owners’ need for more employee parking,” according to the city of Lynchburg’s website.
The location, which sits on the Forest Hills Shopping Center property, recycles about 350 tons of cardboard, cans, plastic and other mixed paper products each year, said Gaynelle Hart, Lynchburg's Director of Public Works.
Hart said she was asked by the property manager to remove the recycling containers.
Prescott Gay Sr., the owner of the Forest Hills Shopping Center property, could not be reached for comment.
“We’ve been using that area for no charge for years,” Hart said. “I don’t know if it’ll discourage people. They may be reluctant to recycle,” she said.
Lynchburg resident Norma Stein, who lives in an apartment near the recycling location, said she stops by several times a week to drop off her items.
“I’m an ardent recycler,” she said. “I think this is an asset to have this here.” Stein added that recycling has become complicated in Lynchburg, and if she wants to recycle glass, she has to go to a location in Madison Heights.
“That’s really too bad if they’re encouraging people to recycle,” said Anne Cooper, who has lived in Lynchburg for 64 years, of the closure. “I wish they would do it with the trash pickup.”
Hart said the public works department is hoping to open a new location but does not have definite plans.