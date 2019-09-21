In Gainesville, Florida, Liberty tallied the final three points in the fifth set to rally for a 3-2 victory over Northern Arizona to conclude the Gators Invitational at Exactech Arena.
The Flames (7-5) claimed a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 12-25, 17-15 win. Macy Phillips was named to the all-tournament team after finishing with 22 digs and a career-high four aces against the Lumberjacks (7-5).
Southern Virginia 3, Lynchburg 1
Courtney Singleton had 17 kills and 15 digs as the Knights (7-4) won 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 29-27 over the Hornets at Turner Gymnasium. Sydney Frink had 11 kills and 25 digs for UL.
Lynchburg 3, Mary Baldwin 0
After earning a 25-18 win in the first set, Lynchburg (7-4) managed to hold off Mary Baldwin (1-12) in the next two sets, 25-23 and 26-24, to earn the sweep. Frink had 11 kills and eight digs for UL, Lauren Stanford had 15 digs, and Alexis Davies-Hackenberg had 17 assists.
Greensboro 3, Randolph 0
Carly Uhlir had 14 digs and six kills as the Pride (6-6) beat the WildCats by scores of 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 at Giles Gymnasium. Mackenzie Ambrose had 15 digs and eight kills for RC.
Randolph 3, Brevard 1
Mackenzie Ambrose tallied 15 kills and eight aces as the WildCats (6-5) came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Brevard (0-12). Final set scores were 23-25, 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15.
MEN’S SOCCER
North Florida 1, Liberty 0
In Jacksonville, Florida, Torian Went scored an unassisted goal in the 24th minute to lift North Florida (2-2-1, 1-0 Atlantic Sun) over Liberty (3-4, 0-1) in the teams’ conference opener.
Liberty got just two shots off the entire game, one in the first half and another in the second. Both shots were on goal, but both were saved by goalkeeper Danny Cordero. North Florida, which picked up its first win since Aug. 30, had five shots, one of which was on target.
Catholic 1, Lynchburg 0
In Washington, D.C., Darius Slahpoosh scored off an assist from Ben Alexander in the 86th minute to lift the Cardinals (6-1-1) over the Hornets (3-3-1) at Carlini Field.
UL goalkeeper Kyle Gallagher had nine saves, five of which came in the second half, when Catholic outshot Lynchburg 8-2. The Cardinals tallied 14 total shots to Lynchburg’s six. The Hornets had two shots on goal.
Randolph 1, Southern Virginia 0
In Buena Vista, Daniel Over and Evan Blow connected for the game’s lone goal in the 30th minute to lead Randolph (4-3-1) past Southern Virginia (1-7) at Knight Stadium. Over netted the goal off Blow’s corner kick to give Randolph, which outshot Southern Virginia 16-6, its fourth straight victory.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Piedmont International 4, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, after 90 minutes Saturday against Piedmont International, the Vixens were left still searching for their first win — and first goal — of the season.
Adellah McManus finished off a pass form Cierra Josey in the 10th minute to give Piedmont International the only goal it needed in a shutout over SBC (0-5). The Bruins (4-3-1) scored once more in the first half and put the game out of reach in the second half with two more goals. They outshot the Vixens 36-4.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar 1, Hood 0
In Sweet Briar, Alexis Jones scored from 5 yards out in the 75th minute to lift the Vixens (2-4) to an overtime victory over the Blazers (1-7). SBC goalkeeper Rosemary Austin had 10 saves.
Lynchburg 6, Mary Washington 2
Jackie Lerro scored two goals and had one assist, Laurel Nicks and Alex Boatwright combined for three saves, and the Hornets (4-2) scored five straight goals in a rout of the Eagles (2-4) at Shellenberger Field.
EQUESTRIAN
Fresno State 6, Lynchburg 2
In Amherst, Lynchburg tallied one point on the flat and one point over fences during its inaugural National Collegiate Equestrian Association meet Saturday, but fell to Fresno State.
As the Hornets kicked off their first year competing in the NCEA, which features a head-to-head scoring format, Taylor Herzog beat Annastasia Anstead for the UL’s lone point over fences. Herzog then gave UL its second point by edging Fresno State’s Ana Bertozzi on the flat.
From staff reports
