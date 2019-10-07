In Hartford, Wisconsin, Liberty’s Alexandre Fuchs slipped from atop the leaderboard into a tie for sixth at 1 under, and the Flames are in a tie for eighth at 15 over after the second of three rounds of the Marquette Invitational at Erin Hills Golf Course.

Fuchs, who held the first-round individual lead at 4 under, shot a 3-over 75 in the second round and is six shots back of Marquette’s Hunter Eichhorn.

Purdue leads the team standings at 3 over, one shot ahead of UCLA.

LU redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) is in a tie for 31st at 4 over.

UL in 17th at Royal Lakes

In Flowery Branch, Georgia, Lynchburg’s Carter Old shot even-par 72 and is in a tie for 22nd after the first of two rounds at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational at Oglethorpe University.

The Hornets are in 17th at 29-over par, one stroke better than last-place Covenant.

Hampden-Sydney leads at 8 under, two shots against of Guilford. H-SC’s Bruce Shober (Appomattox) shot 1 over and is in a tie for 33rd.

