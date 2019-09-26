Liberty University’s accrediting body has had no formal communication with the college since a flurry of recent media reports have alleged misconduct under President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s leadership, the organization's president said Thursday, contradicting an earlier account.
“We have not yet written a letter to Liberty,” said Belle Wheelan, the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the accrediting body told The News & Advance the commission asked Liberty in a letter to “share their side of the story” after reports in Politico Magazine and Reuters highlighted allegations of financial and personal impropriety by Falwell.
Both outlets published internal university emails and Politico cited multiple unnamed sources described as current and former Liberty employees.
Falwell, who spoke with the The News & Advance in an interview on Sept. 12, denied any misconduct and said he has asked the FBI to investigate the origin of the leaked emails.
On Thursday morning the same spokesperson for the accrediting body reached out to The News & Advance to retract the earlier statement. The spokesperson also called Falwell to personally apologize for the mistake.
"I accepted her apology," Falwell said Thursday.
Reached by phone, Wheelan, a former secretary of education for Virginia who also once served as the president of Central Virginia Community College, said the commission’s spokesperson had confused Liberty with the University of South Carolina.
“It was a new employee who just mixed them up,” she said, explaining the commission had sent a letter to USC regarding its recent search for a new president.
In August, the commission asked USC to address concerns about allegations of political influence in the college board’s decision to hire a retired general, according to a report published Tuesday by The Post and Courier, a newspaper in Charleston, S.C.
Wheelan said the commission regularly monitors media reports, including the recent allegations against Falwell published in Reuters and Politico Magazine. She declined to discuss the allegations and how they could relate to accreditation standards.
Liberty’s accreditation was last reaffirmed in 2016, a formal review process that occurs every 10 years. If the commission does launch an inquiry, any action the accrediting body may take in response will occur at the commission’s board meeting in Houston, Texas in early December.
Scott Lamb, senior vice president of university communications, said Thursday that the university is prepared to respond to any questions from the commission and will continue to cooperate with the accreditation process. He confirmed the university has not been in contact with the commission about recent media reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.