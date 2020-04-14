A student at Liberty University has filed a lawsuit accusing the school of profiting off the coronavirus pandemic by refusing to offer refunds for housing, dining and other costs.
The lawsuit, which the university pledged to fight, was filed in federal court in Lynchburg on Tuesday. It argues that although Liberty moved classes online and shuttered campus services in response to the public health crisis, the school kept residence halls open to justify not offering reimbursements.
“Liberty’s decision to tell its students that they could remain on campus to continue to use their housing, meal plans, parking, and the benefits of the services and activities for which their fees paid, was not only illusory and empty—because there were no more on-campus classes—but it was also extremely dangerous and irresponsible,” the complaint said.
The university faced a flood of scrutiny last month after President Jerry Falwell Jr. invited students to return to campus dorms at the end of spring break — a move the lawsuit claims exposed students to “severe physical risk.”
Lawyers for the unnamed plaintiff said Falwell’s decision put students and their families in “the difficult position” of choosing whether to live on a campus that “has been effectively closed” or to “move home and forfeit the amounts they had paid for room and board and other campus fees.”
“Liberty’s attempt to profit from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is reprehensible and incredibly hypocritical in light of the values upon which the University says that it’s based,” Adam Levitt, co-counsel for the plaintiff, said in a statement.
In a statement on Tuesday, Liberty officials said the school is legally excused from providing refunds because in-person classes were cancelled to comply with an emergency order from the state government prohibiting large gatherings.
“While it’s not surprising that plaintiff class action attorneys would seek to profit from a public health crisis, we don’t believe this law firm or its single client speaks for the vast majority of our students,” the statement said in part.
In late March, after nearly 2,000 students returned to campus, Liberty offered a $1,000 credit to students who decided not to live in residence halls because of the pandemic. The university gave students two days to qualify for the credit and only offered it to graduating students and those enrolled in the upcoming fall semester.
The lawsuit argues the credits are insufficient because they do not cover the full amount of money students lost in housing and dining costs, among other fees.
Housing and dining plans at Liberty generally range from around $4,300 to $5,750 a semester. Students must also pay more than $1,000 in annual fees for campus programs. The lawsuit is not seeking refunds for tuition costs.
Before the pandemic, more than 14,000 Liberty students attended classes on campus and around 8,000 lived in dorms. As of this week, a little more than 1,000 remain on campus.
The plaintiff, who is referred to as "Student A" in the complaint, is represented by a team of attorneys from DiCello Levitt Gutzler of Chicago, Matthew S. Miller LLC of Chicago, and MichieHamlett PLLC of Charlottesville.
The student intends to remain anonymous due to the fear of retaliation or harassment by Liberty officials, according to the complaint.
“Sadly, our client is justifiably concerned about her treatment from the university in the form of academic ramifications, public ostracism, or possibly even suspension or expulsion,” Matthew Miller, co-counsel for the plaintiff, said in a statement.
In contrast to Liberty, several large institutions in the state plan to offer prorated refunds for room and board costs, including the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Still, Liberty is not alone in providing a one-time credit. Virginia Tech also gave students a fixed $1,000 rebate for housing costs, though the school also is refunding meal plans and other fees.
Locally, Randolph College and Sweet Briar College plan to distribute prorated reimbursements to students who have left campus dorms, and the University of Lynchburg has announced it is considering similar steps.
Liberty is not the first institution of higher learning to be hit by a class action lawsuit demanding refunds in the wake of the pandemic. Drexel University, the University of Miami and the University of Arizona are also facing similar lawsuits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.