Liberty University is postponing its graduation ceremonies to September in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Tuesday.
The widely expected move comes one day after Gov. Ralph Northam issued a sweeping stay-at-home order, barring residents from leaving their homes except for certain necessities. The order is in place until June 10.
Liberty’s 47th commencement exercises were expected to draw about 50,000 people to Williams Stadium on May 9. The ceremonies will now take place on Sept. 11 and 12, about three weeks after fall semester classes begin.
“We were looking forward to celebrating all of our graduates’ achievements in May, but the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and consequential executive orders have caused us to reschedule,” Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a news release. “Our graduates have worked so hard to reach this important milestone and they deserve the best Commencement possible, so we are excited to announce that we will celebrate with them in September, with all of the Liberty family.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was originally scheduled to deliver the commencement address. It is unclear if he will still take part in the now-delayed ceremony. A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The rescheduling could pose some logistical challenges for the university. The school’s football team is scheduled to host North Carolina A&T State University in their season home opener Sept. 12.
The University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Sweet Briar College and Central Virginia Community College also have said their events will be moved to later dates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.