Liberty University police are pursuing a criminal case against two journalists who the department alleges made unauthorized campus visits last month while covering the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Jerry Falwell Jr. said Wednesday on the Todd Starnes radio show.
Law enforcement officials employed by Liberty have obtained two warrants charging Julia Rendleman, a freelance photographer for The New York Times, and Alec MacGillis, a reporter for ProPublica, with misdemeanor trespassing, according to documents posted online by Starnes, a conservative pundit.
Reaction to Liberty's actions came swiftly on Thursday. Among the voices denouncing the move was the Virginia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, which passed a resolution accusing Liberty of launching an assault on the free press.
"The journalists were reporting about a health crisis of public interest and importance, and doing so in a professional and responsible manner," the organization wrote in a statement. "By pursuing criminal charges, Liberty University has cast a chilling effect on newsgathering activities vital to a free and democratic society."
Eileen Murphy, a spokesperson for the Times, said Rendleman was simply performing a routine function of her job: taking a picture of an interview subject.
“We are disappointed that Liberty University would decide to make that into a criminal case and go after a freelance journalist because its officials were unhappy with press coverage of the university's decision to convene classes in the midst of the pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement.
Richard Tofel, president of ProPublica, said Liberty police have not contacted the outlet regarding the charges.
It is unclear when Liberty police will execute the warrants, which in practice amounts to serving a court summons. Liberty officials did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said Thursday that Liberty police did not consult her office before asking a magistrate to approve the charges and that prosecutors have not decided whether to pursue the case. As of Thursday, no charges have been formally filed in court.
“I don’t have enough information to give an informed comment at this time,” Harrison said of the trespassing allegations.
The threat of trespassing charges, which carry a punishment of up to a year in jail, represents an escalation in Falwell’s recent attacks on reporters covering his decision to welcome students back to campus during the pandemic.
Both the Times and ProPublica published stories in late March in which they included quotes from students and employees who warned the university was not doing enough to prevent the spread of the virus.
In his interview with Starnes on Wednesday, Falwell described the stories as “false and misleading.” He pointed to efforts to enforce strict social distancing requirements among the more than 1,100 students still living on campus as proof Liberty is working to ensure their safety.
Falwell, who initially downplayed the threats posed by the pandemic last month, also accused the journalists of risking student health by potentially exposing them to the virus. He suggested the journalists deliberately ignored no-trespassing signs posted at campus entrances.
“It's going to be an ugly legal fight, I’m sorry to say,” Falwell told Starnes. “But I feel like they’ve forced us into a corner and I don't think God wants Christians to sit back and not protect what they believe in.”
Falwell also threatened to file a civil defamation lawsuit against Elizabeth Williamson, a journalist for The New York Times who reported that nearly a dozen on-campus students were sick with symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Liberty officials have refuted that characterization, saying that no students living on campus have tested positive for the disease and that a Liberty-affiliated doctor cited by the Times had been misquoted. Falwell said he would move forward with a lawsuit if the Times does not issue an “apologetic correction.”
"They use this virus as an excuse to politicize, and to attack Christians and to attack conservatives," Falwell said. "That's the really sad part. I mean, think of all the people locally here that they've scared with their lies."
Williamson is not facing charges because a magistrate found there was not enough physical evidence to show she visited campus. A witness, however, spotted Rendleman, the paper’s freelance photographer, on school property, Falwell said.
According to the warrants posted on Starnes' website, the first alleged incident occurred March 25 and the second occurred March 27. The photocopied records offer no information about where the alleged trespassing occurred on campus.
The documents show that Sgt. Alan Wilkins, a detective with Liberty’s police department, gave a sworn statement in support of the criminal complaint. The charges were approved by Lynchburg Magistrate Kang H. Lee on Monday.
Virginia law allows individuals, including private police departments, to obtain criminal charges if a magistrate determines the person has enough evidence to show a crime has been committed. Evidence doesn’t become public until the case goes to court. For more serious charges, including those that carry jail time, it is the responsibility of the local prosecutor to pursue the case in court.
