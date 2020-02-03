The Lynchburg-area grew by nearly 10,000 people over the last decade, extending the region’s trend of steady population growth, according to the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
Last year, an estimated 262,428 people lived in the Lynchburg metropolitan area, up from the 252,634 people recorded in the 2010 census, according to estimates released this month by the Weldon Cooper Center, a research organization at the University of Virginia which tracks the state's demographic changes.
Lynchburg itself grew to an estimated 80,783 in 2019, adding more than 5,000 people since 2010. The city grew faster than any other locality in the region, a phenomenon researchers attributed in part to Liberty University’s expansion.
“I think a lot of the population growth is tied to the growth of Liberty University,” said Hamilton Lombard, a Weldon Cooper research and policy analyst. “It's been a big driver.”
Liberty’s growth hasn’t just benefited Lynchburg. The school’s expansion has also impacted neighboring counties in what Lombard called a “spillover effect.”
Bedford County, the second largest locality in the region, added more than 3,600 people to grow to 78,581. Campbell and Appomattox counties, meanwhile, both ticked up slightly to 55,480 and 15,818, respectively.
Only Amherst County saw a decrease in its population, joining the roughly half of the state’s localities that saw zero or negative population growth over the last decade. The county fell to 31,766, a nearly 2% dip from 32,353.
Nelson County, which is not a part of the Lynchburg metropolitan area, dropped to 14,794, a decrease of about 200 people.
The annual estimates, which are based on changes in housing stock, school enrollment, births, deaths and driver’s licenses, are the official population figures for the state and are used by state and local governments to plan and budget.
According to the newly released data, Virginia’s total population grew to more than 8.5 million in 2019, up from 8 million in 2010. Nearly 95% of the state’s growth was concentrated in the Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia and Richmond metropolitan areas.
Though the state’s population continues to steadily increase, its growth rate has slowed in recent years.
“The main reason Virginia is not growing as quickly as it has in recent decades is that it is no longer able to attract enough residents from other states to make up for the Virginians who are moving out of the commonwealth,” Lombard said in a news release.
Virginia’s population trends have closely mirrored Lynchburg’s. The city grew by nearly 16% between 2000 and 2010, but saw its population rise just 7% in the decade since. Meanwhile, the state as a whole grew 13% and 6.7% over those same time periods.
Of the state’s eleven metropolitan areas, the Lynchburg region, which includes the Hill City and the surrounding four counties, was the fifth largest and the sixth fastest growing.
The Lynchburg area’s steady growth is in contrast to the rapid influx of residents seen in highly-urbanized parts of the state. Loudoun County, for example, grew at a breakneck pace of more than 32%.
Growth at that scale could help grow the economy, but it could also put stress on local governments, something Lynchburg has avoided, according to Reid Wodicka, Lynchburg’s deputy city manager.
“While we are certainly having growth and it's very positive, it's not runaway growth that other localities are seeing,” Wodicka said.
Robert Ritz, Liberty’s chief financial officer, said in addition to helping Lynchburg grow in size, Liberty’s expansion has also helped play a key part in boosting the region’s economy.
“Our students, faculty and staff flood local restaurants and retail businesses with revenue — including all the establishments in our revitalized downtown,” Ritz said in a statement.
Along with Liberty, Wodicka also pointed to investments made locally by manufacturing companies, including BWX Technologies, as a reason behind the growth.
“We are fortunate to have a very robust and diverse economy in Lynchburg,” Wodicka said. “We certainly have our education institutions and they're wonderful, but we’re a maker community as well.”
