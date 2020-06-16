Lawyers for Liberty University are asking a federal judge to dismiss a class action lawsuit demanding the school reimburse students for campus services that were largely scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing U.S. Supreme Court precedent, attorneys for the school wrote in a motion to dismiss Monday that a group of four anonymous students who brought the lawsuit failed to identify a specific contract violation in their complaint.
“Plaintiffs’ claims lack the necessary factual allegations plausibly suggesting that the University committed any wrongdoing causing Plaintiffs’ alleged injuries,” Liberty attorneys wrote in the motion, employing a common tactic used to quash civil action.
The unnamed students involved in the case have accused the school of profiting off the pandemic by refusing to offer refunds for housing, dining and other costs. Attorneys representing the students said Tuesday they remain committed to pursuing the lawsuit in court.
“We are unsurprised that Liberty has elected to further shirk its legal obligations and continues to exhibit a complete lack of respect for its students and their families by reflexively moving to dismiss this complaint,” Adam Levitt, co-counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “We intend to respond to Liberty’s filings in due course and will continue prosecuting this litigation to obtain justice for our clients and the other class members.”
It is unclear when U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon will rule on the motion. Lawyers for Liberty declined to comment.
The lawsuit, which the university has previously said is without legal merit, was filed in federal court in Lynchburg in mid-April. It argues that although Liberty moved classes online and shuttered campus services in response to the public health crisis, the school kept residence halls open to justify not offering reimbursements.
The university faced a flood of scrutiny after President Jerry Falwell Jr. invited students to return to campus dorms at the end of spring break — a move the lawsuit claims exposed students to “severe physical risk.”
Lawyers for the plaintiffs have argued Falwell’s decision put students and their families in “the difficult position” of choosing whether to live on a campus that “has been effectively closed” or to “move home and forfeit the amounts they had paid for room and board and other campus fees.”
“Liberty’s attempt to profit from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is reprehensible and incredibly hypocritical in light of the values upon which the University says that it’s based,” Levitt said at the time the lawsuit was originally filed.
Liberty officials have said the school is legally excused from providing refunds because in-person classes were canceled to comply with an emergency order from the state government prohibiting large gatherings.
“While it’s not surprising that plaintiff class action attorneys would seek to profit from a public health crisis, we don’t believe this law firm or its single client speaks for the vast majority of our students,” the university said in a April 13 statement, referring to the only student involved in the case at the time.
In the weeks since the lawsuit was filed, three other students have joined the suit. The group is represented by a team of attorneys from DiCello Levitt Gutzler of Chicago, Matthew S. Miller LLC of Chicago, and MichieHamlett PLLC of Charlottesville.
The students intend to remain anonymous because of the fear of retaliation or harassment by Liberty officials, according to the complaint.
Liberty is not the first institution of higher learning to be hit by a class action lawsuit demanding refunds in the wake of the pandemic. Drexel University, the University of Miami and the University of Arizona also are facing similar lawsuits.
In late March, after nearly 2,000 students returned to campus, Liberty offered a $1,000 credit to students who chose to move out of their residence halls because of the pandemic. About 8,000 students live in campus housing according to the university.
The university gave students two days to qualify for the credit and only offered it to graduating students and those enrolled in the upcoming fall semester. The university declined to say how many students applied for and received the credit.
In contrast to Liberty, several large institutions in the state offered prorated refunds for room and board costs, including the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Still, Liberty is not alone in providing a one-time credit. Virginia Tech also gave students a fixed $1,000 rebate for housing costs, though the school also is refunding meal plans and other fees.
Locally, Randolph College and Sweet Briar College distribute prorated reimbursements to students who have left campus dorms.
The lawsuit argues the credits are insufficient because they do not cover the full amount of money students lost in housing and dining costs, among other fees.
Housing and dining plans at Liberty generally range from about $4,300 to $5,750 per semester. Students also must pay more than $1,000 in annual fees for campus programs. The lawsuit is not seeking refunds for tuition costs.
