BEDFORD — After a three-hour meeting that drew more than 100 people, two appeals from Liberty University regarding the New London Airport were denied by the Bedford County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, even though one of the university’s appeals received a majority vote by members of the board.
Liberty University was appealing two letters of determination from Bedford County Director of Community Development Gregg Zody regarding the extent the university can expand the airport, which it bought in 2015.
Board members W.A. Bohon Jr. and Ricky Wilkerson voted to overturn the county’s first final determination letter regarding the property; board members Mark Martin and William Allman voted to uphold the county’s ruling; and board member Waller Perrow abstained from the first vote. Bohon, Wilkerson and Perrow voted in favor of LU’s appeal on the second vote and Martin and Allman voted against overturning the county’s decision. However — under Bedford County ordinances — a zoning appeal must receive at least four votes in order to overturn a county decision or it will be considered a denial.
Liberty University purchased the 131-acre New London Airport at 1114 Wheels Drive in 2015 for $1.8 million and purchased an additional 336 acres of surrounding properties after 2015. The total 467 acres owned by the university has a combined tax value of about $4.2 million, according to information from the Bedford County geographic information system website. Properties within a 1-mile radius of the 467-acre parcel are zoned AP or R-1 and include agricultural, residential and undeveloped land.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Zody said county staff was approached by representatives of Liberty University in 2015 to discuss Liberty’s ability to expand the airport and its associated uses and structures, including extending and relocating the existing runway.
Zody said the airport is a pre-existing, non-conforming use which contains pre-existing and non-conforming structures. Under county ordinance, a property with a non-conforming use can be expanded by 50% in either square footage or use. Zody said staff sent four preliminary determination letters to the university between 2015 and 2019 explaining the ordinance and submitted the property’s square footage at 72,000 square feet. Zody said during the meeting the preliminary determination letters were not considered to be final or binding. The county sent two final determination letters in 2019 stating staff’s interpretation of the ordinance regarding the airport.
Valerie Long — a Charlottesville attorney representing Liberty — said the first four letters sent to the university lacked “the proper language” to make them preliminary findings. Long claimed the university started buying adjacent properties after the first letter in 2015 in anticipation of expanding the facility.
“The university bought these properties in good faith based on these letters,” Long said. “The university spent $4.6 million on land purchases and hundreds of thousands of dollars based on these communications.”
Jeremy Carroll — a Salem attorney representing Bedford County — disagreed.
“The university knew the letters were exploratory,” Carroll said, citing an email sent from Zody to attorneys representing Liberty that stated “preliminary findings. “The county was working in good faith with Liberty.”
“Just because a letter says ‘preliminary’ doesn’t mean it is final,” Long said. “The university has a very specific right of what it can do on that property.”
Board members were conflicted on the issue during Tuesday’s meeting.
Bohon said Zody did not communicate effectively with Liberty.
“I don’t think he did his job,” he said. “I don’t think he gave clear direction on the zoning question he was being asked.”
Allman said he supported the county’s interpretation on the ordinance.
“I’m deeply concerned about negotiations on both sides,” Allman said. “I think both sides might have done things that were inapropriate. However, I do believe the final determination was appropriate.”
Martin said both sides have a right to appeal Tuesday’s decision.
“This whole thing is a mess,” Martin said. “However, we were asked to make a ruling tonight and we did.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.