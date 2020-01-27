Colombia Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the opening of a regional counter-terrorism meeting at the police academy in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

 AP Photo/Ivan Valencia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be Liberty University's commencement speaker May 9, the university announced Monday.

“We are gracious to Secretary Pompeo for accepting our invitation to be the keynote speaker,” LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a news release.

“Secretary Pompeo is a man who leads our nation with excellence and with a passion for protecting our citizens at home and abroad. He proudly defends the freedoms upon which our country was founded, and he understands and fully supports the faith community and our mission here at Liberty."

Pompeo previously served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as a congressman from Kansas. He has been Secretary of State since April 2018.

