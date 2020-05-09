On what would have been the day of Liberty University’s 47th commencement, President Jerry Falwell Jr. instead addressed the graduating class over a video on Saturday, delivering congratulations and announcing the commencement would be postponed until September.
Degree presentation ceremonies will take place Sept. 11, according to a news release sent out by Liberty on Saturday.
Falwell said graduates will be recognized in a “special ceremony” during the first 25 minutes of the pregame events at the first home football game on Sept. 12.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, originally slated as the keynote speaker for the May commencement ceremony, will still be addressing Liberty students in September, said Falwell.
State orders related to COVID-19 restrictions forced Liberty to postpone.
Colleges and universities across the country have been forced to cancel or postpone ceremonies until fall or next spring. Some, like the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, will hold virtual ceremonies to confer degrees in May.
The University of Lynchburg announced in April that it would move its spring commencement to October.
“We're proud of you and what you've struggled through and what you've persevered to obtain this milestone in your life,” Falwell said in the video message to the graduating class.
"We believe you're going to accomplish great things. We hear from employers, from landlords, from anybody you've interacted with, what a wonderful Christian attitude you have toward others, how you treat others like you would want to be treated. That's what our whole point of Liberty has been — to teach that perspective."
Liberty will confer more than 21,000 degrees for the 2019-20 academic year.
Lori Baker, senior associate registrar for student services and records at Liberty, said it is important to the university that they still had the opportunity to celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments.
This way, students have the chance to walk across the stage in their cap and gown and shake their dean’s hand, despite the delay of several months.
“It is very unfortunate that they are not going to get to walk today and celebrate,” Baker said. “But overall the feedback [from students] has been relief and excitement that they are still going to get this opportunity.”
Baker said university staff was determined not to cancel or do a virtual commencement, preferring to have students “come and participate” and spend time on campus.
“We are doing everything we can to fit stuff into that weekend to make it a big celebration for everything that the graduates have accomplished,” including a graduate reception on the Academic Lawn preceding the football game and fireworks after, Baker said.
At the usual May commencement, Liberty anticipates seeing about 7,000 graduates. Baker said there is no way to know, at this point, how many graduates will attend in the fall.
