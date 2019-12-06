The Head of Schools of Liberty Christian Academy, John Patterson, is resigning at the end of the 2019-20 school year, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.
Patterson began his tenure as the head of schools in July 2010. He served at the academy as a teacher, coach and administrator since 2005.
Following the 2019-20 school year, he will become the head of schools at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon, Georgia.
"Words cannot adequately express my appreciation for President Jerry Falwell, Pastor Jonathan Falwell, board members, faculty, staff, parents, and students I have had the privilege to serve," Patterson said in the letter. "There is no place like LCA."
Patterson also directs the John Patterson basketball camp, and created and implemented an ESL program for international students. According to the LCA website, Patterson coached the basketball team to over 100 wins and six consecutive state playoff berths.
"Our hearts are full because of your generosity and support," Patterson wrote in his letter to the "Bulldog Nation." "You have impacted my family's life in ways that will forever make us grateful."
