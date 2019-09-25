UPDATE: Liberty University’s accrediting body has had no formal communication with the college since a flurry of recent media reports have alleged misconduct under President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s leadership, the organization's president said Thursday, contradicting an earlier account.
“We have not yet written a letter to Liberty,” said Belle Wheelan, the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the accrediting body told The News & Advance the commission asked Liberty in a letter to “share their side of the story” after reports in Politico Magazine and Reuters highlighted allegations of financial and personal impropriety by Falwell.
Both outlets published internal university emails and Politico cited multiple unnamed sources described as current and former Liberty employees.
Falwell, who spoke with the The News & Advance in an interview on Sept. 12, denied any misconduct and said he has asked the FBI to investigate the origin of the leaked emails.
On Thursday morning the same spokesperson for the accrediting body reached out to The News & Advance to retract their earlier statement.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Wheelan, a former secretary of education for Virginia who also once served as the president of Central Virginia Community College, said the commission’s spokesperson had confused Liberty with the University of South Carolina.
“It was a new employee who just mixed them up,” she said, explaining the commission had sent a letter to USC regarding its recent search for a new president.
In August, the commission asked USC to address concerns about allegations of political influence in the college board’s decision to hire a retired general, according to a report published Tuesday by The Post and Courier, a newspaper in Charleston, S.C.
Wheelan said the commission regularly monitors media reports, including the recent allegations against Falwell published in Reuters and Politico Magazine. She declined to discuss the allegations and how they could relate to accreditation standards.
Liberty’s accreditation was last reaffirmed in 2016, a formal review process that occurs every 10 years. If the commission does launch an inquiry, any action the accrediting body may take in response will occur at the commission’s board meeting in Houston, Texas in early December.
Scott Lamb, senior vice president of university communications, said Thursday that the university is prepared to respond to any questions from the commission and will continue to cooperate with the accreditation process. He confirmed the university has not been in contact with the commission about recent media reports.
EARLIER: Liberty University’s accrediting body has asked the college to share “their side of the story” in the wake of media reports alleging misconduct under President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s stewardship.
Janea Johnson, a spokesperson for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, said Wednesday one of the association’s vice presidents sent a letter to the college asking officials to address concerns raised by reports in Politico Magazine and Reuters.
Johnson declined to discuss the details of the letter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Liberty officials have not received the letter.
“We have nothing in our hands as of this moment,” said Scott Lamb, senior vice president of university communications.
Liberty’s accreditation was last reaffirmed in 2016, a formal review process that occurs every 10 years. Any action the association takes in response to recent allegations against Liberty would come at their Dec. 10 board meeting in Houston, Texas, Johnson said.
The Associated Press first reported the existence of the letter.
(2) comments
Thank you for following this story and keeping the N&A readership informed.
They're tired of me getting the scoop first.[beam]
