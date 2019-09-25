Liberty University’s accrediting body has asked the college to share “their side of the story” in the wake of media reports alleging misconduct under President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s stewardship.
Janea Johnson, a spokesperson for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, said Wednesday that one of the association’s vice presidents, sent a letter to the college asking officials to address concerns raised by reports in Politico Magazine and Reuters.
Johnson declined to discuss the details of the letter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Liberty officials have not received the letter.
“We have nothing in our hands as of this moment,” said Scott Lamb, senior vice president of university communications.
Liberty’s accreditation was last reaffirmed in 2016, a formal review process that occurs every 10 years. Any action the association takes in response to recent allegations against Liberty would come at their Dec. 10 board meeting in Houston, Texas, Johnson said.
The Associated Press first reported the existence of the letter.
