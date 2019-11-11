APPOMATTOX — When a mortar blast struck Gretchen Evans, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and total hearing loss, she found out via a whiteboard.
The first thing she asked the doctor — scrawled back on the same whiteboard, at a medical base in Germany — was, "Forever?" The doctor replied, "yes."
“I could care less about my deafness. I didn’t care that I had a traumatic brain injury; I didn’t care that I had tiny, little holes in me from the shrapnel," said the retired Command Sgt. Maj. Evans Monday to the assembled crowd in Appomattox.
"What kicked me in the gut, and what brought me to my knees that day, is the thought that I could no longer serve shoulder to shoulder with my soldiers. I could no longer continue to fight for my country.”
That was in 2006, after a mortar round was detonated beside her in eastern Afghanistan. She was in the last 90 days of her deployment. The homemade mortar spat out razor blades, screws and nails — it kicked up dirt, rocks and shrapnel, and killed the two soldiers standing with her. The blast threw Evans into a concrete bunker and ended her career after 27 years of service.
Monday, Evans addressed a crowd of about 70 in front of the Appomattox American Legion Post 104 building. She was the keynote speaker for the legion's Veterans Day commemoration ceremony, delivered beside its century old World War I cannon and a stand of colorful flags.
Though the blast rendered her deaf, Evans can read lips and speak expertly.
Now an author and advocate for veterans, Evans often does work for organizations like America's VetDogs, a service dog program for veterans and first responders that gave her her own hearing service dog, Aura. Enlisted in the U.S. States Army since 1979, she served as an intelligence analyst, counterintelligence agent, military police officer, paratrooper and in various positions as a first sergeant and command sergeant major.
Howard Gregory, public relations officer for Post 104, said they were very excited to have Evans speaking. He said he read her book — "Leading from the Front," written about her service and the soldiers she served with — from cover to cover.
"It’s certainly a significant day. I think all too often our veterans are not respected and appreciated the way they should be, and this is a way the public can come back and recognize the sacrifices they have made," Gregory said. "I think it’s too often we take things for granted."
This was Evans' first time in Appomattox, but she called it "providential" to find herself there on Monday.
She told a story to the crowd about a mission she underwent in Afghanistan, one that left her and about 15 other soldiers cut off from the main task force, at the foot of a mountain, under a hail of machine gun fire and mortar rounds from Taliban forces.
"There was no place for us to go but up," Evans said.
In the first two minutes, she lost three soldiers. And though they made it to the peak, they were low in ammunition. They stacked their magazines, lay prone and waited — "If that's where it ended, then so be it."
But against all odds, Evans heard their rescue, a Chinook helicopter flanked by two Apaches. While the helicopters fired hellfire missiles at the enemy, the soldiers loaded their injured and stepped off of the mountain into relative safety.
As they flew away, watching the mountain get smaller and smaller behind them, Evans said she had only one thought: “I have just spent a lifetime on that mountain."
“There is a part of me that’s still on that mountain," Evans said. "And there is a part of me that still carries that mountain with me, even today."
After a forced retirement, it was the road to recovery that was the hardest part, Evans said. Assembling the pieces of herself that she left behind — across oceans, in Afghanistan, in Iraq, in Somalia, in Bosnia, even on that mountain.
But through support, family and love, she was able to put herself back together.
"I found passion and purpose again in my life," Evans said. “Fellow veterans, let’s be good citizens. Let’s come home. Let’s take our place in our community. Let’s further and advance our nation to be good. Let’s do our part.”
After her speech, Evans helped Post 104 Commander James "Buck" Owen and Sheriff-elect Donald Simpson to load and fire Post 104's refurbished World War I cannon.
Owen rescued the cannon when it was in "the most horrible shape you could think of," he said. "But I could see the beauty in it."
He and other legion veterans fixed up the 105-year-old cannon, one of only a handful left in the U.S. It is now displayed outside the legion.
"Most are in museums," Owen said. "We got one of the two that I know that actually fire."
With a loud boom and a cough of sparks that shot several dozen feet, the "ceremonial firing" caught a small pile of brush on fire on either side of Oakleigh Avenue.
"I think we'll invite the fire department next year," Gregory said, laughing. "That was unscripted."
A handful of veterans, bystanders and William Hogan, a member of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors, stamped out the small flames — with the help of a shovel, a bowl of water and steel-toed boots. The massive billows of white smoke seemed like the perfect way to end the ceremony, heralded by "Taps," played by Post 104 Bugler Keith Hamilton.
Evans said she felt there was no place she could be on this Veterans Day that was more meaningful than being here. She said being in Appomattox felt like "standing on hallowed ground."
“When you look at me, I want you to see rows and rows of veterans standing there. The stories that I tell are their stories, too," Evans said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.