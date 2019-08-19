The nightmare that descended upon Nelson County the night of Aug. 19, 1969 never was supposed to happen. Hurricanes don’t behave like that. Or so it was believed. After striking the U.S. mainland, these monster storms typically surged inland in a relatively straight line — or, in the case of some Atlantic hurricanes, set off on a northerly path up the coast. Either way, it was assumed the law of diminishing returns quickly would take effect, insuring a hurricane would become less ferocious the further it strayed from landfall.
True, storms that originated in the Gulf sometimes wandered up into the Mid-South and Midwest and even the Appalachians, but generally only as residual thunderstorms. That’s why no one in Central Virginia seemed especially concerned about the remnants of Hurricane Camille on that August evening 50 years ago.
The last local news forecast that night called for “a chance of showers.”
Instead, Nelson County was blasted with nature’s fire hose, a merciless torrent that dumped nearly 31 inches on the mountainous terrain in less than eight hours, turning meandering creeks into killers and washing houses off the slopes above. At least 125 people died in the county, the bodies of 33 of them never were found.
Cruel timing exacerbated the death toll, because this apocalyptic deluge struck long after most residents were asleep. One survivor reported reaching his hand off his bed in the middle of the night and being shocked to encounter several feet of moving water.
Still bearing a heavy load of moisture it had vacuumed up from the Gulf of Mexico, Camille had taken an unexpected right turn across the Appalachians. As it passed above Nelson County, it collided with a more vigorous front moving down from the north. No longer able to cling to its burden, the dying hurricane dropped it like a punctured water balloon.
It was the meteorological equivalent of a suicide bomb, with the unlucky people in hamlets such as Tyro, Massie’s Mill and Piney River becoming its innocent victims.
“A complete anomaly,” a national Weather Bureau spokesman said later.
Even now, with all the technological advances in weather forecasting, this tragedy could probably not have been averted. True, today’s multi-hued TV and computer screens would have shown a system with angry edges of red and orange, indicating far more water on board than a normal thunderstorm. But how could sophisticated 21st-century software have determined most of this moisture would be jettisoned at once, or where that would occur?
Would an evacuation order have been issued for an advancing late summer thunderstorm, however menacing? Would the occupants of those foredoomed houses riding the Nelson County slopes have seen any reason to leave?
The lessons imparted by Hurricane Camille in 1969 were not new. A natural disaster can happen anytime, anywhere. No one is immune, and humans ultimately have no control.
Which brings me to the current issue of climate change.
I’ll admit I don’t know as much as I need to know about this. Nor, I suspect, do the politicians who always bicker about it.
Is this merely another in an ancient line of climatic transitions, hot to cold and back again? Or it is a slow motion Armageddon, rolling toward our grandchildren? Is it just another thunderstorm, or is it Camille in waiting?
In this country, unfortunately, the debate has escaped the rightful domain of the scientists and the meteorologists and been hijacked by politicians on both sides.
Should there even be sides? Do tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires have political leanings? Has anyone ever delivered a speech in the House or Senate in support of flash flooding?
Yet somehow, the specter of climate change has become just another stalled vehicle on the freeway of political gridlock. Because this is perceived as a Democratic issue, Congressional Republicans naturally are obligated to oppose it. Because the Republicans oppose it, the Democrats are busy pointing fingers.
That’s how it goes in 2019. Admitting the other side might be right — even a little bit — could hurt you in the next election, and the focus of Washington rarely extends beyond that.
If it was determined a giant asteroid was hurtling toward the Earth, my guess is these supposedly bitter foes would come together in a hurry. The problem is climate change is not an asteroid, and it’s too easy to say, “Who cares what’s going to happen in 2055?” if it will keep key corporate donors happy in the short term.
Determining climatic causes might be useful for plotting a future strategy, but that often comes across like a passenger on the sinking Titanic telling the captain: “You really should have avoided that iceberg.”
All that really matters is where we go from here.
Meanwhile, the marketplace is acting on its own. Sales figures are rising for electric cars and solar systems because they’re cheaper to operate. Whatever the consensus on global warming, conservation is not a bad thing.
So why not engage in an extended fact-finding session before the appropriate committees in both houses of Congress? Make it closed to the public to avoid the usual political grandstanding. Along with the scientists and researchers, include leaders of industries that would be most affected by any corrective action and make them part of the solution, using federal tax credits, if necessary, to offset income loss.
In the end, Nature can’t be subpoenaed to appear before Congress or grilled on the Weather Channel. Icebergs can’t be forced to cease melting, or temperatures to stop rising.
No one knew how to stop Hurricane Camille in 1969, and they wouldn’t know now. All we can do is try to make an educated guess as to where this is all heading.
Emphasis on “educated.”