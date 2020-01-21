Chris Faraldi, an aide to a local Republican lawmaker, announced Saturday he will mount a bid for Lynchburg City Council. Faraldi will run for the Ward IV seat, which is being vacated by Councilman Turner Perrow. Perrow, who was first elected to council in 2008, has endorsed Faraldi in the race. A native of New Jersey, Faraldi holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in executive leadership from Liberty University. Before working as a legislative aide for Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, he served as a legislative specialist for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and on the staff of former U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-6th. On his campaign website, Faraldi described himself as a conservative Republican. He listed fiscal responsibility, promoting economic development and properly investing in public safety agencies as campaign priorities. Faraldi is the first candidate to announce an entry into the Ward IV race. The election will be held May 5. — Richard Chumney
