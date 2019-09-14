The Virginia Legal Aid Society is offering more services to victims of domestic violence thanks to a two-year grant.
Lawyers with VLAS have helped around 400 victims of domestic violence a year with issues like housing or divorce across the 26 localities they serve, which includes an office in Lynchburg. But rarely have they helped those clients with protective orders, according to Pamela DeCamp, the managing attorney for VLAS’s domestic violence project.
The nonprofit provides low-income individuals and families with legal services by way of 13 in-house lawyers and around 130 other lawyers who perform pro bono work.
Executive Director David Neumeyer said the nonprofit has focused on evictions, other housing issues and access to public benefits for the past few decades, with a little family law sprinkled in. With this new project, a new focus area becomes part of the repertoire.
Every five years, Neumeyer said VLAS puts together a comprehensive needs assessment as part of strategic planning. The 2017 assessment showed domestic violence and aid in protective orders as a priority for the first time, he said, and the nonprofit applied for a grant through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services in mid-February of this year.
Besides seeking the grant, Neumeyer said VLAS obtained 19 memoranda of understanding with community partner agencies across its service area over the past year to encourage referrals of domestic violence survivors who might need help. He said survivors can’t often afford a private attorney to seek a permanent protective order — while their abuser usually controls the family money and can afford one.
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services awarded VLAS a grant of just over $1 million over the course of two years for its project, which officially launched July 1. Neumeyer said they'll be reporting to DCJS over time and will likely seek to renew the grant at the end of those two years.
Attorneys and paralegals have been working on domestic violence cases since July 1, but not all of the people filling the six grant-funded positions had settled into their roles until recently, he said.
DeCamp, who will manage the team on top of her role as managing attorney at the Farmville VLAS office, said they’ll be conducting weekly conference calls to discuss issues they’re running into and potential solutions.
“Domestic violence is something that isn’t resolved quickly,” she said. “… But there’s other problems that a victim will have that we can address with this funding so that they can stabilize their lives.”
Partnerships with community agencies will help VLAS maximize its reach, DeCamp said, and provide holistic services to survivors.
Susan Clark, director of the Victim/Witness Program in the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, said she and her staff were excited to learn of the new program. While protective order advocates from her office have been poised and ready to guide survivors through a safety plan and their options moving forward, the step between a 72-hour emergency protective order and a permanent protective order requires representation and resources many survivors don’t have — a gap that VLAS can fill.
“A lot of domestic violence victims, they don’t have an income because they’re either not allowed to work, or there’s various reasons why they can’t afford an attorney to represent them on civil matters,” she said.
Clark said she considers a permanent protective order as the first step to empower a domestic violence survivor to leave their abuser. After that, she said VLAS will be of even further help by representing the survivor in custody and visitation matters.
“We’re able to make that referral immediately because we’re having contact with them immediately,” she said. “So to me, this is just such a blessing to be able to have this resource to refer victims to.”
