UPDATE: The major portion of a popular fishing spot along Leesville Lake has reopened. Damage was discovered to the concrete walkway and platform nearest the dam and it could have created a safety issue for people using the site, according to a news release from Appalachian Power.
The specific area in question has now been cordoned off and warning signs have been put into place so visitors can return to fishing at the Leesville Dam Tailrace Fishing Access. The smaller area will remain closed until repairs are made.
The public fishing access is on the north side of Staunton at the base of Leesville Dam in Campbell County. It is on Appalachian Power property but is maintained by the Virginia Department of Games and Inland Fisheries.
PREVIOUSLY: A popular fishing spot along Leesville Lake was temporarily closed Wednesday.
Appalachian Power and the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) have temporarily closed the Leesville Dam Tailrace Fishing Access, according to a news release. The public access fishing location, on the north side of the Staunton River at the base of Leesville Dam in Campbell County, was closed because damage was discovered to the concrete walkway and fishing platform that could cause safety issues.
The fishing spot is located on APCo property and maintained by VDGIF. The area will remain closed to the public until the damage can be studied and repairs are made.
A public hand-launch boat access, just downstream of the fishing area, will remain open.
Leesville Dam is the lower dam of the two-reservoir Smith Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric project operated by Appalachian Power in southwestern Virginia. Leesville Lake is in Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania counties on the Roanoke River.