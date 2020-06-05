Lynchburg City Schools has resumed its curbside meal service at E. C. Glass High School.
On Wednesday, the school system had said the service would be postponed until Monday, June 15, but on Friday it said service was back to normal.
The division will continue its normal meal distribution schedule of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. using the same routes and pickup locations the division established during the school closure.
Meals also are available at the division’s three other school command centers: Heritage High School, and Linkhorne and Dunbar middle schools.
Meals also are available at the College Hill, Daniel’s Hill, Diamond Hill, Fairview Heights, Jefferson Park and Yoder neighborhood centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.