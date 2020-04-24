LCS Teacher of the Year

Vivian Kidd

Vivian Kidd was shocked Friday when Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards named her the division’s 2020 Teacher of the Year during a Zoom press conference.

Kidd is an English teacher at the Empowerment Academy, an alternative education environment that serves high school students in the need of credit recovery, SOL support or other specialized academic assistance with individualized instruction.

“Vivian Kidd is indicative of every single core value that represents Lynchburg City Schools,” Kacey Crabbe, director of the Empowerment Academy said Friday.

Kidd is now in the running for Region 5 Teacher of the Year, against educators in 20 other school divisions. One educator will be selected from each of Virginia’s eight regions as finalists for Virginia Teacher of the Year.

