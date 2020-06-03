Lynchburg City Schools announced Wednesday that its curbside meal service at E. C. Glass High School will be postponed until Monday, June 15.
Meals will still be available at the division's three remaining school command centers: Heritage High School, and Linkhorne and Dunbar middle schools.
Meals are also still available at the College Hill, Daniel's Hill, Diamond Hill, Fairview Heights, Jefferson Park and Yoder neighborhood centers.
The division will continue its meal distribution service through the summer on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. using the same routes and pickup locations the division established during the school closure.
