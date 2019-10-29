Safety, teacher and staff wages, and the Governor's School were buzzwords at this week's school budget hearing.
For the first time, the Lynchburg City School Board held a public hearing before the budget is written. On Tuesday the public was invited to E.C. Glass High School to discuss the 2020-21 budget proposal.
About 50 people attended the approximately 90-minute hearing, but instead of inviting attendees to speak individually, Superintendent Crystal Edwards facilitated a discussion-based meeting. Parents, Lynchburg City Schools staff, school board members and students gathered at four separate tables, discussing a range of topics they hope to see included in the 2020-21 budget.
The board usually holds one public hearing in the spring once the budget is complete, but this year Edwards said she’s hoping to “engage people on the front end" and wanted a fall meeting as well.
Common themes at the meeting included higher wages for teachers and staff, support for student mental health, updated school facilities, and getting Lynchburg students into the 12 open spots at the Central Virginia Governor’s School.
Edwards said one of the main priorities last year was — and still is — allocating more of the budget to staff wages so jobs in LCS are competitive and provide a living wage.
"We still have this salary gap between the Lynchburg City Schools and the counties," said meeting attendee and parent Randall Trost. "We want to be the best, we have no reason not to be the best."
E.C. Glass High School senior Anthony Marraccini said he attended the meeting to advocate for CVGS, which has open spots that could be filled by students from the surrounding counties as well as Lynchburg students.
CVGS is a program for high school students from Lynchburg and the surrounding counties that specializes in science and technology classes. There are 19 academic-year Governor's School programs in Virginia, and CVGS has 150 spots, 12 of which are available for six juniors and six seniors.
"The classes there were the first classes that really challenged me," Anthony said. "It’s just hard with the amount of students at Glass to really push the higher level students to their full potential.”
Each student at CVGS costs its sending school division $4,700 per year, said CVGS director Stephen Smith.
Attendees also brought up safety concerns in light of fights between students and a school shooting threat, which was unfounded according to the Lynchburg Police Department, at E.C. Glass in mid-October.
Some said they felt there are not enough mental health counselors to adequately serve the Lynchburg schools.
Dashia Womack, the secretary supervisor of counseling for LCS, said there are five mental health counselors for the school system to help students who may have severe needs. According to the Virginia Department of Education, there are 8,286 students enrolled in Lynchburg schools.
Some attendees also mentioned a need for updated facilities for arts and athletics programs.
Ben Copeland, deputy superintendent for LCS, said he is hoping to allocate money for a new practice field at E.C. Glass. At the Oct. 1 school board meeting, several parents spoke during the public hearing portion about the need for more practice space.
"It's always been a discussion between central administration and the athletics department at E.C. Glass," Copeland said.
The cost of the project could be between $1.1 million and $1.3 million, he said, adding construction would start during spring 2021 if the funding is provided.
Other comments at Tuesday's meeting included a desire for deescalation training for teachers, renewed funding for GearUp — a program which helps high school seniors prepare for college — and hiring more behavioral counselors for elementary schools.
LCS will continue to collect preliminary budget requests in November. In December, Edwards said LCS will receive funding figures from the state and will begin to make decisions on what to include in the budget. The budget will be submitted in March, approved by Lynchburg City Council in April or May, and available to read online in June, she said.
"I was really pleased with the level of participation and the depth at which the groups worked together," Edwards said. "I think this was a good first start."
